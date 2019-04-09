Economic activity expands as economy grows: ISM

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in March, and the overall economy grew for the 119th consecutive month, the nation’s supply executives said in the latest ISM Manufacturing Report on Business.

“Comments from the panel reflect continued expanding business strength, supported by gains in new orders and employment,” said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Business Survey. “Demand expansion continued, with the New Orders Index returning to the high 50s, the Customers’ Inventories Index improving but remaining too low, and the Backlog of Orders Index softening to marginal expansion levels.

“Consumption (production and employment) continued to expand and regained its footing with a combined 6.2-percentage point gain from the previous month’s levels, recovering most of February’s loss. Inputs—expressed as supplier deliveries, inventories and imports—were lower this month, primarily due to inventory consumption exceeding inputs, resulting in a combined 2.3-point decline in the Supplier Deliveries and Inventories indexes that contributed negatively to the PMI.”

The March PMI registered 55.3%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the February reading of 54.2%.

Other highlights from the report:

The New Orders Index registered 57.4%, compared to the February reading of 55.5%.

Index registered 57.4%, compared to the February reading of 55.5%. The Production Index registered 55.8%, compared to the February reading of 54.8%.

registered 55.8%, compared to the February reading of 54.8%. The Employment Index registered 57.5%, compared to the February reading of 52.3%.

registered 57.5%, compared to the February reading of 52.3%. The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 54.2%, compared to the February reading of 54.9%.

Index registered 54.2%, compared to the February reading of 54.9%. The Inventories Index registered 51.8%, compared to the February reading of 53.4%.

registered 51.8%, compared to the February reading of 53.4%. The Prices Index registered 54.3%, compared to the February reading of 49.4%, indicating a return of increasing raw materials prices after a two-month respite.

Also, exports continue to expand, but at marginal levels, and prices reversed two months of contraction by returning to a mid-50s level, ISM said.

Transportation equipment, machinery, primary metals and fabricated metal products were among 16 manufacturing industries reporting growth in March.

“The manufacturing sector continues to expand, demonstrated by improvements in the PMI three-month rolling average, which is consistent with overall manufacturing growth projections,” Fiore said.

Here are some selected comments from respondents: