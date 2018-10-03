Mitsubishi Fuso appoints new managers

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. has named Michael Vittese as dealer business manager, based in Fuso’s North American headquarters in Logan Township, NJ, and Vadim Kornev as the company’s product support manager for Eastern Canada.

Vittese, with a B.A. from Rutgers, came to the position from International Truck, where he served in a similar capacity as New Truck Sales Manager, earning 17 years of sales experience in positions of growing responsibility across a range of industries.

According to Bill Lyons, Fuso vice president of sales operations, “Michael has the temperament, experience, and customer-first attitude necessary to be a very successful Dealer Business Manager. We’re looking forward to having him become part of the Fuso family.”

Originally from Ukraine with a B.A from York University, Kornev, pictured below, had a similar position in technical support/product support. He will be making his home in Thornhill, ON.

Mitsubishi Fuso

Scott Coyle, vice president of service operations at Fuso, says “we’re looking forward to having Vadim as part of our team. He already has extensive experience in technical and product support; he’s bilingual and brings his skills and experience as a Class 310S automotive technician to this position.”