Truck sales continue to climb, paced by Class 8: Wards

April retail truck sales registered a solid showing after a strong March as Class 8 continues to push a pace even greater than last year’s, according to figures compiled by Wards Intelligence.

Dealers sold 71,243 trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings above 10,000 pounds last month, up 4% from the month before. Class 3 registered sales of 25,139 , up 3%; 2,050 trucks were sold in Class 4 (+28%); 7,356 in Class 5 (-3%); 7,169 in Class 6 (0%); 5,505 in Class 7 (+16%); and 24,024 in Class 8 (+5%).

Compared to sales in April 2018 the totals were up 2%, largely driven by the impressive 27% improvement in Class 8 and 11% in the Class 3—the highest volume commercial segment—but all classes showed double-digit gains.

For the first four months of the year, medium- and heavy-duty truck sales were up 1% compared with 2018, again led by Class 8 and its 25% improvement. Classes 3 and 4 continue to lag 2018 totals.

