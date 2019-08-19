Truck sales continue to outpace 2018: Wards

July retail truck picked up from the previous month and continued to post gains compared to last year, according to figures compiled by Wards Intelligence.

Dealers sold 75,527 trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings above 10,000 pounds last month, up 3% from June. Class 3 registered sales of 28,040 to about break even; 2,177 trucks were sold in Class 4 (+2%); 7,082 in Class 5 (-7%); 6,878 in Class 6 (+2%); 6,186 in Class 7 (+21%); and 25,164 in Class 8 (+7%).

Compared to sales in July 2018, the totals were up 19% with nice gains across the board, including a 22% improvement in Class 8 and 21% in the Class 3, the largest populations by class.

For the first seven months of 2019, medium- and heavy-duty truck sales were up 9% compared with 2018, again led by Class 8 and its 22% improvement. Only Class 3, which had trailed for the first half of the year compared to the year before, turend the corner in July and is now up 2%..

