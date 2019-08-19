Skip navigation
Menu
News>Economics

Truck sales continue to outpace 2018: Wards

Class 3-8 Retail Truck Sales, July 2019
Start Slideshow

July retail truck picked up from the previous month and continued to post gains compared to last year, according to figures compiled by Wards Intelligence.

Dealers sold 75,527 trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings above 10,000 pounds last month, up 3% from June. Class 3 registered sales of 28,040 to about break even; 2,177 trucks were sold in Class 4 (+2%); 7,082 in Class 5 (-7%); 6,878 in Class 6 (+2%); 6,186 in Class 7 (+21%); and 25,164 in Class 8 (+7%).

Related: Amazon, Daimler and the risks of a global recession

Compared to sales in July 2018, the totals were up 19% with nice gains across the board, including a 22% improvement in Class 8 and 21% in the Class 3, the largest populations by class.

For the first seven months of 2019, medium- and heavy-duty truck sales were up 9% compared with 2018, again led by Class 8 and its 22% improvement. Only Class 3, which had trailed for the first half of the year compared to the year before, turend the corner in July and is now up 2%..

Related: Rate outlook: Indicators point to mid-2020 recovery

Share the gallery of sales charts by using the widgets above. Look for similar reports and find other articles on sales and production figures for the commercial truck and trailer industry under the "Market Stats" link in the top-left dropdown menu.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Equipment Trucks News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
081519 meritor logo.jpg
Meritor expands in Mysore, India
Aug 16, 2019
trump
Trump bows to economic fears in move to delay China tariffs
Aug 14, 2019
Oil sinks again on rising stockpiles, global demand concerns
Oil sinks again on rising stockpiles, global demand concerns
Aug 14, 2019
081419 RTOW-Bars-8-11-2019.png
Truckload van freight volume falls 3%, rates slip lower
Aug 14, 2019