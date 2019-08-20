Skip navigation
Menu
Getty Images highway trucks greenhouse gas emissions.jpg Photo: Getty Images
News>Economics

Truck tonnage surged in July, says ATA

According to ATA, the index rose 7.3% higher than July 2018.

American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index increased 6.6% in July after falling 1.2% in June. In July, the index equaled 122.7 (2015=100) compared with 115.1 in June.

“Tonnage in 2019 has been on a rollercoaster ride, plagued with large monthly swings, which continued in July as tonnage surged after falling significantly in May and June,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “However, take out the month-to-month noise, and you see that truck tonnage is still on a nice upward path. It is important to note that ATA’s tonnage data is dominated by contract freight, which is performing significantly better than the plunge in spot market freight this year.” 

Related: Truck tonnage dips in June, but ATA says demand still strong

Compared with July 2018, the SA index surged 7.3%, the largest year-over-year gain since April. The not seasonally adjusted index, which represents the change in tonnage actually hauled by the fleets before any seasonal adjustment, equaled 122.8 in July, 4.5% above June level (117.5).

In calculating the index, ATA said a reading of 100 represents 2015.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Richard Howard
Daimler: Truck sales to remain solid; fleets view safety tech as important as fuel economy
Aug 20, 2019
China tariffs
The price tag for global trade-war uncertainty is $585 billion
Aug 20, 2019
china usa flags.png
Oil steadies as U.S.-China trade progress allays demand concerns
Aug 20, 2019
Class 3-8 Retail Truck Sales, July 2019
Truck sales continue to outpace 2018: Wards
Aug 19, 2019