Diesel prices fall as Strait of Hormuz tensions create fuel market uncertainty

Violence in the Strait of Hormuz continues as Iran attacked tanker ships on July 7. These attacks highlight how, despite a ceasefire agreement, the conflict between the U.S. and Iran is still ongoing and impacting global crude oil supplies.

Diesel and gas prices continued to drop this week, but the decreases were smaller than in previous weeks. Gas prices in the Gulf Coast area rose slightly for the first time in weeks. Despite recent price decreases, national on-highway diesel pump prices remain more than 80 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Experts still predict fuel prices will continue to decline this summer, but this depends on peace between the U.S. and Iran. With President Trump making threats about winning the war “one way or the other” and Iran’s continued violence, it’s unclear how successful peace talks will be.

The national average on-highway diesel price dropped 9 cents to $4.578 per gallon, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on July 7. Gas prices dropped 5 cents to $3.777. A year ago this week, on-highway national diesel prices were 84 cents less; gasoline pump prices were lower by 65 cents per gallon.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: