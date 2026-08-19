U.S. diesel tops $100 per barrel for the first time as Iran conflict drives fuel costs higher

The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz expired on August 17, and, with it, hopes for lower crude oil and fuel prices anytime soon.

Immediately after the ceasefire ended, oil prices jumped. Crude oil is above $90 per barrel for the first time since the end of July. And the trucking industry is set to suffer as diesel rises above $100 per barrel in the U.S. for the first time.

And the conditions on this side of the ceasefire aren’t pointing toward peace. Here are the most recent updates:

On August 17, President Trump threatened to bomb Oman, a U.S. ally, over the Strait of Hormuz conflict.

On August 18, Iran released a new list of demands aimed at the U.S. to reopen the strait. These include lifting the blockade; ending Iranian oil sanctions and releasing frozen assets; and stopping all military action.

On August 18, President Trump posted on Truth Social about claiming the Strait of Hormuz as a new U.S. territory.

On August 18, President Trump finally confirmed what Iran has been saying for weeks: There haven’t been any official talks with Iran, and none are currently planned.

You don’t have to be an expert to look at the current situation and realize we are nowhere near peace in this conflict with Iran. As the conflict continues, diesel and gas prices could rise further, hurting drivers everywhere and hitting the trucking industry hard.

The national average on-highway diesel price rose 20 cents to $5.454, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on August 18. Gas prices rose 4 cents to $4.049. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $1.74, and gas prices are up 92 cents.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: