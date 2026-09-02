Diesel prices dip as Venezuela oil deal offers no quick relief for fleets

Fuel prices fluctuate greatly as violence picks up again in the Strait of Hormuz and the details of President Trump’s Venezuela oil deal are still emerging.

After a few tense weeks, the U.S. on August 30 struck rocket launchers on an island in the strait. Iran then retaliated by attacking American bases in Jordan. The threats between the two countries continue, with Trump both threatening to hit Iran “hard” and claiming that the military response will be “limited.”

The war between the U.S. and Iran has raised diesel and gasoline prices for Americans, leading to public complaints. Trump has responded to complaints with almost every response in the book: accusing oil companies of price gouging, blaming Iran for the conflict that the U.S. and Israel started back in February, telling Americans to accept higher fuel prices during the Iran war, and—my personal favorite—praising a gas station chain in Philadelphia for lower prices, only for lawsuits to emerge against the chain for allegedly not paying its oil suppliers.

His latest tactic is a new oil deal with Venezuela that will give the U.S. 65 billion barrels of Venezuela’s oil reserves. But experts say this won’t be a quick fix.

Rystad Energy previously estimated that it would require about $180 billion of investment to return Venezuela to its peak production. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on August 28 that Trump’s deal will bring approximately $100 billion of private-sector investment to the country.

“This will have absolutely no impact on gasoline prices or Venezuelan production for that matter for years to come,” David Goldwyn, who served as a State Department special envoy for international energy affairs under President Barack Obama, told CNBC.

The national average on-highway diesel price dropped 5 cents to $5.599, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on September 1. Gas prices dropped 1 cent to $4.071. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $1.865, and gas prices are up 89 cents.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: