U.S. diesel prices approach $6 as Iran conflict drives oil higher

The Iran war is escalating, with multiple attacks from both sides reported in the last week. In turn, crude oil and fuel prices have jumped up again after a brief reprieve last week.

Both Iran and the U.S. are still trading blows, striking ships in the Strait as well as military bases and even a wedding. So it’s no surprise that on September 9, Brent crude oil prices rose above $100 per barrel. While prices have hovered in the $90 range for the past few weeks, this is a high we haven’t seen since late July, though it’s still below the near-$120 high in early March.

Crude oil and fuel prices are likely to rise further if the attacks in and around the Strait continue. Currently, it appears that peace will not be reached anytime soon, as negotiations between the two countries have stalled. However, President Trump is now reportedly claiming that the war will end after the midterm elections in the U.S. this November.

The national average on-highway diesel price rose 37 cents to $5.967, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on September 9. Gas prices rose 9 cents to $4.157. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.201, and gas prices are up 97 cents.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: