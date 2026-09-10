U.S. diesel prices approach $6 as Iran conflict drives oil higher
Key takeaways
- Rising oil prices are creating renewed cost pressures for fleets.
- Strait of Hormuz tensions are adding uncertainty to the fuel market.
- Fuel prices are climbing again after a brief period of relief.
The Iran war is escalating, with multiple attacks from both sides reported in the last week. In turn, crude oil and fuel prices have jumped up again after a brief reprieve last week.
Both Iran and the U.S. are still trading blows, striking ships in the Strait as well as military bases and even a wedding. So it’s no surprise that on September 9, Brent crude oil prices rose above $100 per barrel. While prices have hovered in the $90 range for the past few weeks, this is a high we haven’t seen since late July, though it’s still below the near-$120 high in early March.
Crude oil and fuel prices are likely to rise further if the attacks in and around the Strait continue. Currently, it appears that peace will not be reached anytime soon, as negotiations between the two countries have stalled. However, President Trump is now reportedly claiming that the war will end after the midterm elections in the U.S. this November.
The national average on-highway diesel price rose 37 cents to $5.967, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on September 9. Gas prices rose 9 cents to $4.157. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.201, and gas prices are up 97 cents.
What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?
Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- West Coast: The biggest increase in diesel prices this week occurred off the West Coast, rising 49 cents to $6.987. Without including California, diesel prices rose 44 cents to $6.314.
- Gulf Coast: Off the Gulf Coast, diesel prices rose 39 cents to $5.754.
- Midwest: In the Midwest, diesel prices rose 38 cents to $5.946.
- East Coast: Diesel prices rose 30 cents to $5.744.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, diesel prices rose 25 cents to $5.805.
According to AAA Motor Club (AAA), the current national average diesel price is $5.942. This is 3 cents lower than EIA’s current estimate and $2.237 higher than this time last year.
What are the current gasoline prices across the U.S.?
The current national average on-highway gasoline price is $4.157, according to EIA, 9 cents higher than last week’s average.
Here are this week’s gasoline price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- West Coast: The biggest increase in gasoline prices this week occurred off the West Coast, rising 16 cents to $5.362. Without including California, gas prices rose 15 cents to $4.975.
- East Coast: Gas prices rose 9 cents to $4.031.
- Gulf Coast: Off the Gulf Coast, gas prices rose 7 cents to $3.685.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, gas prices rose 5 cents to $4.314.
- Midwest: Gas prices rose 5 cents to $3.894.
According to AAA, the current national average gasoline price is $4.225. This is 7 cents higher than EIA’s current estimate and $1.032 higher than this time last year.
In a recent press release from September 3, AAA stated, “Continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil prices in the $90 per barrel range. After a record-setting August, this Labor Day weekend is on track to also set a record at the pump. The national average has never been above $4 per gallon on Labor Day. The current Labor Day record is $3.82, set on September 3, 2012. Even though gasoline demand decreases this time of year, typically bringing down gas prices, this year is different due to the high cost of crude oil.”