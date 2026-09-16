Record diesel prices top $6 as Strait of Hormuz unrest raises trucking costs

A line that’s getting old quickly: Fuel prices rose again this week, driven by unrest in the Strait of Hormuz. Diesel prices pushed past $6, hitting a new record.

As violence in the Strait intensifies, shipping traffic is slowing down significantly. The snowball effect of reduced shipping is driving up crude oil prices, which raises fuel prices, which in turn increases trucking and shipping costs, ultimately affecting the entire supply chain. Accordingly, inflation is also spiking.

Peace between the U.S. and Iran is still up in the air. Though the outlook certainly isn’t optimistic, the idea has been floated around more this week. President Trump is now saying that he’s open to peace with Iran, despite prior comments casting doubt on the country’s trustworthiness.

"The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage—the concept of which we are open to,” Trump said on his social media platform on September 14.

Could this change in strategy have anything to do with the upcoming midterm elections and his push for support of the Republican Party? The answer to that question is above my pay grade.

Information from Iran is less positive. The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council is pushing for the country’s demands to be met before any negotiations can begin.

The national average on-highway diesel price rose 32 cents to $6.285, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on September 15. Gas prices rose 16 cents to $4.319. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.546, and gas prices are up $1.151.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: