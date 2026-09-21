California streamlines aftermarket emissions part approvals

Commercial fleet operators running routes into or within California often face a familiar hurdle: Balancing strict emissions compliance with lengthy component backlogs. Relief may soon arrive on the replacement parts side. Under newly enacted California legislation (Senate Bill 1069), aftermarket manufacturers now have a faster path to bring emissions-compliant components to market with conditional regulatory approval.

The law allows manufacturers to sell, market, and install qualifying aftermarket parts once they submit complete emissions test data and technical documentation—even while the California Air Resources Board (CARB) finalizes its formal review.

What the emissions aftermarket means for fleets

As noted in a recent report by FleetOwner affiliate Fleet Maintenance, fleets could benefit from streamlined parts procurement, but the new law doesn’t repeal any strict California emissions regulations.

Faster access to compliant alternatives: Shorter review cycles give fleet managers and maintenance directors quicker access to OE-equivalent aftermarket emissions systems, expanding procurement options.

Firm regulatory clocks: CARB will face strict administrative timelines, including a 30-day window to certify complete applications and a 60-day cap to approve or deny them.

Standards remain unchanged: The bill does not loosen California’s emissions thresholds or eliminate CARB Executive Order (EO) requirements; it simply removes administrative bottlenecks for parts that meet the technical criteria.

Rollout runway: SB 1069 takes effect January 1, 2027, and CARB must operationalize the conditional approval program by July 1, 2028.

Why fleet leaders should care

For fleet owners, component availability directly impacts vehicle dwell time. A prolonged wait for a backordered OE exhaust or emissions component can sideline a revenue-producing power unit. By enabling conditional market entry, the law reduces artificial supply chain bottlenecks created by administrative backlogs rather than engineering shortcomings.

The move also dovetails with broader national efforts to expand certified aftermarket availability. Earlier this summer, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) formally recognized the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Certified Emissions program, similarly aiming to expand legal replacement parts inventory and lower repair overhead.

While SB 1069 will not directly lower component prices on Day One, increased aftermarket competition and faster regulatory throughput should provide commercial fleets with greater operational flexibility and resilience against supply pinches.

For a full breakdown of the legislation, SEMA’s multiyear lobbying push, and how conditional approvals function, read the report by Lucas Roberto on Fleet Maintenance.