Diesel climbs to $6.35 nationally, while gasoline prices edge lower

President Trump is once again threatening violence against Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, deciding whether to “make a deal” with Iran or “finish it off.”

“Do I finish it off, which would be very easy to do, or do I make a deal? It’s getting to be decision time,” Trump said in a Fox News interview on October 25.

Trump has made these threats previously against Iran, but with midterm elections approaching and his prior attempts to lower fuel prices not immediately paying off, the threat feels a little more sinister.

The national average on-highway diesel price rose 8 cents to $6.352, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on October 27. Gas prices dropped 2 cents to $4.269. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.634, and gas prices are up $1.234.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: