Fendt expands engineering collab with Dana

Dana Incorporated announced the expansion of a joint engineering agreement with Fendt, a worldwide brand of AGCO. Over the past three years, the companies have co-developed advanced Spicer 980 independent suspended axles for the new Fendt 900 Vario series of large tractors.

Ranging from 296 to 415 HP (218 to 305 kW), the five new Fendt 900 Vario tractors provide unprecedented fuel efficiency, uptime, and agronomic benefits through features such as the Fendt tractor management system (TMS) and Fendt stepless VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Fendt 942 Vario tractor, the largest in the new series, is featured at Agritechnica 2019 this week in hall 20, stand B14. The tractor was awarded "Tractor of the Year 2020" honors at a ceremony on Sunday.

Photo: Fendt The Fendt 942 Vario tractor.

"Agriculture customers rely on the technological superiority of Fendt tractors to maximize productivity, offer the versatility needed to perform a wide variety of work, enhance operator safety and comfort, and ultimately improve their bottom lines over the long term," said Peter-Josef Paffen, vice president, brand head Fendt EME. "Dana has long served as our trusted collaborator in developing advanced drive technologies for Fendt tractors, and we anticipate continued success as we extend our relationship with the new series of Fendt 900 Vario tractors."

The Spicer 980 axle features an independent front suspension, which provides isolation from body vibration. With approximately 20 cm (eight inches) of vertical movement, the axle provides stable ground contact and traction on uneven field terrain. The configuration provides improved vehicle control, operator comfort, traction, and handling characteristics for safer operation, especially at on-road speeds.

Additionally, the Spicer 980 axle is designed to support Fendt's proprietary tire inflation system.

In addition to this year's recognition, numerous Fendt tractors with Spicer axles have earned prestigious "Tractor of the Year" honors, including:

Fendt 313 Vario, the winner in the "Best Utility" category for 2019

Fendt 211 Vario V narrow-track tractor, which topped the "Best Specialized" category in 2018

Fendt 1050 Vario, recognized as the "Tractor of the Year" in 2016

"The exceptional performance of Fendt tractors is enhanced through our shared market knowledge, deep technical expertise, and commitment to customer centricity," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway. "We look forward to working with AGCO to further improve the class-leading features, capabilities, and comfort of the next generation of Fendt tractors."