Gilbarco Veeder-Root introduces Ergo Series fuel nozzles

Gilbarco Veeder-Root recently released the Ergo series, its next-generation fuel nozzles designed for comfort, durability and maximized flow.

The Ergo series includes the newly released Ergo 75, a ¾-inch retail prepay nozzle for gasoline (up to 10% ethanol) and auto-diesel applications. The series ultimately will include nozzles for all forecourt and backcourt fuel types: ethanol, biodiesel and diesel exhaust fluids (DEF), the company said.

The Ergo 75 has the lowest pressure drop and highest flow rate of any nozzle, resulting in a faster fill-up. It offers less turbulence, foaming and undesired auto-shutoffs than other nozzles, Gilbarco maintained. In addition, its redesigned horizontal nozzle valve train and extruded spout offer low resistance, delivering maximum flow.

At just 2.15 pounds, the Ergo 75 is the lightest nozzle ever designed. Capable of easy one-handed, self-service operation, it requires one-third the lever force of competing products, creating a better fueling experience for consumers. In addition, the Ergo 75 nozzle meets the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standard for activation force for operable parts, despite the gas pump nozzle exception. Patents are pending for the nozzle’s design and its hold-open clip.

“Until now, the basic design of the fueling nozzle had not changed in decades,” said Monica Arroyave, forecourt marketing director for Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “The Ergo isn’t an improvement to a current nozzle; it is a completely new purpose-driven design.”

The lightweight, strong materials used to construct the Ergo 75 maximize its working life and provide a modern look and feel, Gilbarco said. The Ergo 75 was put through 3 million test cycles, which is says is three times the cycles conducted on competitor nozzles. The UV-protected plastic components shield against the cracking and fading caused by natural weathering and heavy use. The Ergo 75 nozzle was tested to withstand extreme environments: temperatures as low as -40 F (-40 C) and as high as 125 F (52 C).

The Ergo 75 nozzle currently is available in the US and Canada. Other nozzles in the Ergo series are slated to be released in 2020. For more information, visit ergonozzle.com.