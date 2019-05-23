Mack Defense to showcase armored heavy dump truck for U.S. Army

Mack Defense, a subsidiary of Mack Trucks, is displaying the M917A3 heavy dump trucks with an armored cab for the first time in public at the annual Showcase for Commerce. The event takes place May 29-31 in Johnstown, PA.

The third-generation heavy-duty dump truck is scheduled for rollout over the next few years to active U.S. Army and National Guard units currently equipped with older trucks. It will work on important combat support missions overseas, as well as domestic duty in response to natural disasters.

“We are excited to share Mack Defense’s new M917A3 HDT to this important audience,” said David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense. “The armored cab is just one of several survivability and capability upgrades on the M917A3 HDT.”

For more than 100 years, dump trucks have been integral to supporting the evolving mission of U.S. Army personnel. The implementation of the new M917A3 HDT brings critical force modernization to the Army with reduced costs for parts and maintenance to meet the Army's changing mission.

Also during May, Mack Defense will showcase the ongoing delivery of its medium support vehicle system (MSVS) standard military pattern (SMP) trucks at the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries trade show in Ottawa.

Through the MSVS program, Mack is contracted to deliver more than 1,500 8x8 trucks, 161 armored protection systems and more than 300 trailers to the SMP fleet operating in Canada and throughout the world. The trucks include multiple variants such as cargo, material-handling cranes, load-handling systems, gun tractor and mobile repair trucks.