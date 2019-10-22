Miller Industries unveils massive 100-ton rolling rotator

Miller Industries recently unveiled the new Century M100, which it says is the first 100-ton rolling rotator.

The M100 rotator offers a true 200,000-pound lifting capacity that was engineered, tested and documented to the highest SAE standards, Miller said. The M100 project originally was coined “Project Wildwood” to help maintain secrecy during two years in development. Miller staff put in more than 10,000 engineering hours and many feats of manufacturing excellence to create the first 100-ton rotator.

The M100 offers a powerful rolling turret platform, and “demonstrates a giant leap in advancement from previous designs,” the company claimed. A custom roller system provides a smooth 147 inches of turret travel when the boom is under load. This extra-long turret travel allows the boom system to roll forward and backward, helping position heavy loads where they are needed while giving operators maximum flexibility in recovery situations.

The M100’s massive recovery boom extends for 48.5 feet of reach, allowing for superior recovery capability. With 25 feet of outrigger stance, the M100 remains extremely stable at a maximum elevated hook height of 53.4 feet, Miller maintained. With the recovery boom fully extended, the M100 has a working area of more than 8,300 square feet. As with other Miller rotators, the M100’s recovery boom also rotates 360 degrees continuously.

When it comes to recoveries, a critical factor is winching capacity and the number of winches.

The M100 rotator comes with dual 65,000-pound capacity main recovery winches, and two 30,000-pound turret auxiliary winches. Miller also provides the option for adding up to two additional 30,000-pound drag winches on the underside of the unit to give operators up to six winches for maximum recovery capabilities.

For more information, visit millerind.com.