NACV notebook: Clean technologies, new brands and integrated graphics

With more than 470 exhibitors attending the recently completed 2019 North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show, it can be a daunting task to try to stay on top of every announcement and development.

Below are a handful of the product unveilings and updates timed with the Oct. 27-31 show in Atlanta.

Webasto unveils Thermo Top Evo heater

Webasto used NACV to unveil its new Thermo Top Evo coolant heater, which operates directly from diesel fuel drawn from the vehicle’s primary fuel tank.

“Fleets can save fuel by reducing idling time, warming engines so they start easier, and by avoiding extended engine warm-up times,” said Don Kanneth, aftermarket sales director. “Most important, however, is that the Thermo Top Evo helps fleets reduce maintenance by reducing the strain on emission control devices, like diesel particulate filters.”

The company said the Thermo Top Evo is more flexible to install and features a quieter heater and fuel delivery system. It has a more compact design for installation in vehicles with limited space.

ConMet showcases wheel-end technologies

ConMet showcased its PreSet Plus wheel-end technology as well as its latest innovations: the PreSet Plus Electric Hub and the PreSet Plus Smart Hub.

PreSet Plus is the technological foundation for ConMet wheel end products, while SmartHub is a connected hub monitoring system integrated directly into a wheel end. Electric Hub is an in-wheel electric drive system that provides robust, decentralized propulsion and auxiliary power for trucks and trailers.

ConMet recently named Beto Dantas as chief technology and innovation officer. He will spearhead the development of ConMet’s digitalization and electrification business units.

East Penn rolls out new battery

East Penn released its newly designed Fahrenheit battery for commercial truck applications.

The company said it invested in the Fahrenheit battery design so fleets can better handle intense vibration, power demands, and increasing battery box temperatures.

East Penn has recorded battery box temperatures at over 140°F, which is hot enough to fry an egg. Batteries without thermal shielding technology have a higher risk of not providing the performance needed under these conditions.

Optronics displays lamps with integrated graphics

Optronics International displayed what it called the trucking industry’s first stop, tail and turn lamps with integrated graphics. The lamps merge brand identities into the lighting design, juxtaposing a GloLight lens appearance against a traditional LED pattern.

GloLight technology allows Optronics to consolidate even complex graphics into the functional operation of the lamps.

“This is an industry first and a novel use for our GloLight technology,” said Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International. “Logos and branding have been widely incorporated into conspicuity tape for decades, so the migration to lighting is a logical one.”

The company worked with a number of manufacturers during the development of the lamp, including Vanguard National Trailer Corp. and Miller Industries.

“Optronics’ technical, creative and pioneering spirit is evident in the design of these new lamps,” said Charlie Mudd, president of Vanguard.

Phillips shows new lighting technology with Utility Trailers

Phillips Industries displayed its new interior lighting technology with its ultra-compact and high-output LEDs for dry vans at the Utility Trailers booth. The Permalite XB Corner Cargo Lamp is the first complete interior lighting solution designed specifically for dry vans. The new lamp can be retrofitted to the inside of a dry van because it does not require a ceiling pan or conduits.

Additionally, Phillips Connect Technologies, a business unit of Phillips Industries, has partnered with Nussbaum Transportation to supply a revolutionary “smart trailer” system that delivers GPS tracking, cargo detection, automatic tire inflation alerts, and other features.

BorgWarner focuses on clean technologies

BorgWarner showed its lineup of starters, alternators, electric motors, and other powertrain and propulsion systems.

“The commercial vehicle industry is well positioned to lead the way on clean technologies, including electric and fuel cell vehicles, and BorgWarner is proud to be a part of these activities,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO of BorgWarner.

The company said its high voltage hairpin (HVH) motors are suitable for on- and off-highway use. The HVH250 and HVH410 motors are available in various stack length, cooling and winding configurations.

New washing solutions from Istobal

Istobal USA presented its solutions for washing commercial vehicles, including Hw’Intrawash, an automatic system that ensures cleaning and disinfection of refrigerated trailer interiors. The company, the U.S. subsidiary of the Spanish group, said it can clean a 53-ft. trailer interior in as little as three minutes and clean and sanitize in six minutes.

It also offers Hw’Progress, which is a flexible commercial vehicle rollover and can be adapted to the specific requirements of each type of vehicle fleet. The company said Walmart, Kroger, Food City, and Charger Logistics are among its customers in the United States.

Erich Jaeger ramps up aftermarket brand

Erich Jaeger introduced its Road Tough aftermarket brand, which is designed specifically for North American customers.

Road Tough trailer connections are highly engineered and provide reliable performance in harsh conditions, the company said. The line features the Jaeger Expert and Jaeger Classic products.

Erich Jaeger also demonstrated its next-generation trailer tow technology with high-speed connectors and cable designs.

Eberspaecher features emission control systems

The Eberspaecher Group exhibited a range of emission control systems and thermal management solutions, including preheaters for commercial vehicles.

"Our goal is to offer technical innovations and products that contribute to clean mobility in the commercial vehicle sector," said Dr. Thomas Waldhier, chief operating officer of the exhaust technology division.

The company also displayed its exhaust-gas aftertreatment systems designed to meet requirements for all markets.