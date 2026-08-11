Recall Roundup: NHTSA recalls include GM, Mack, Ram, Royal Truck, and Wabash vehicles
Key takeaways
- NHTSA recalls address safety risks involving steering, wheels, batteries, seat belts, and ABS labeling.
- Fleets should monitor recall notices and complete required inspections, repairs, or component replacements promptly.
- Recalls affect trucks, trailers, EVs, and pickups from GM, Mack, Ram, Royal Truck, and Wabash.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently issued recall notices for commercial vehicles, including brands from General Motors, Mack, Wabash, and more.
Owners of the affected vehicles should be contacted via U.S. mail over the next two months, but fleet and independent owners of these vehicles can contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit nhtsa.gov for more details. More information on each recall can be found below.
General Motors models’ improperly secured module may damage high-voltage battery
General Motors (GM) is recalling certain 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ, Escalade IQL, GMC Sierra EV, and Chevrolet Silverado EV vehicles. The high-voltage battery may have an improperly secured internal module component. A loose component may move and damage the high-voltage battery, increasing the risk of a fire.
This recall potentially affects 10 vehicles. Dealers will replace the high-voltage battery. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 14. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 800-333-4223, GMC customer service at 800-462-8782, and Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N262562600.
GM models’ steel wheels may crack
GM is recalling certain 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV vehicles. A manufacturing defect may result in the steel wheels cracking at the disc vent holes. A cracked wheel may lead to disc separation and a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 952 vehicles. Dealers will inspect and replace the wheels as necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 14. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 800-462-8782 and Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N262556920.
Mack TerraPro models’ steering gearbox fasteners may loosen
Mack Trucks is recalling certain 2025 TerraPro trucks. The steering gearbox fasteners may loosen. A loose steering gearbox can result in a loss of steering, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 341 vehicles. Dealers will inspect and tighten or replace the fasteners as necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 5. Owners may contact Mack's customer service at 800-866-1177. Mack's number for this recall is SC0497.
Ram 1500 models’ improperly installed seat belt buckle anchor
Chrysler is recalling certain 2019-2026 Ram 1500 vehicles. The second-row seat belt buckle anchors may have been improperly installed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 210, "Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages." An improperly installed seat belt buckle anchor may fail to properly restrain occupants, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.
This recall potentially affects 1,271,294 vehicles. Dealers will inspect and attach the seat belt buckle anchor to the body structure as necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 18. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 67D.
Royal Truck models’ solar panel may partially detach
Alamo Group is recalling certain 2022-2026 Royal Truck & Equipment Class 2 Traffic Control trucks equipped with a Wanco sign board. The solar panel screws may loosen, resulting in a partial detachment. A dangling or completely disengaged solar panel may hit other vehicles or pedestrians, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.
This recall potentially affects 110 vehicles. Royal Truck will provide instructions on how to remove the self-tapping screws and replace with rivets. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 29. Owners may contact Royal Truck's customer service at 866-975-0212.
Wabash models’ antilock malfunction indicator light not labeled
Wabash is recalling certain 2027 Van Trailers. The external antilock (ABS) malfunction indicator light may not be labeled. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, "Air Brake Systems." An unlabeled ABS light may confuse following drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 533 vehicles. Wabash will mail ABS identification labels and installation instructions. Owner letters are expected to be mailed September 28. Owners may contact Wabash customer service at 765-771-5404.