Recall Roundup: NHTSA recalls include GM, Mack, Ram, Royal Truck, and Wabash vehicles

General Motors models’ improperly secured module may damage high-voltage battery

General Motors (GM) is recalling certain 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ, Escalade IQL, GMC Sierra EV, and Chevrolet Silverado EV vehicles. The high-voltage battery may have an improperly secured internal module component. A loose component may move and damage the high-voltage battery, increasing the risk of a fire.

This recall potentially affects 10 vehicles. Dealers will replace the high-voltage battery. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 14. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 800-333-4223, GMC customer service at 800-462-8782, and Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N262562600.