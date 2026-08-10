What we heard: Nuggets from Saia, Schneider, TFI, and XPO’s recent earnings calls

While the executives were positive about the direction of travel at Saia, investors chose to produce a double-digit move of their own on July 30. Shares of Saia (Ticker: SAIA) fell 11% to about $350 that day, and they’ve only recovered to about $362 since then.

Saia leaders reiterated their 2026 capex forecast of $350 million to $400 million in the company's Q2 earnings release.

Schneider’s set on trailers

The leaders of Schneider National Inc. have focused their 2026 capital spending plan on lowering the age of their fleet, which comprises more than 14,400 power units, according to the 2026 FleetOwner 500 list of the largest for-hire carriers. On the company’s July 30 call with analysts, CFO Darrell Campbell said he’s satisfied with the state of Schneider’s fleet of roughly 76,000 trailers—which means it’s time to save a few bucks versus plan.

“For 2026, we’re revising our net capex guidance to a range of $350 million to $400 million, down from $400 million to $450 million,” Campbell said. “The reduction from our previous outlook is driven by a lower need for trailing equipment and consistent with our ongoing focus on asset efficiency. Our areas of investment will continue to support growth across intermodal, especially dray capacity, and in dedicated, particularly in specialty equipment.”

With its move, Schneider is going in the opposite direction of Old Dominion Freight Line, whose executives late last month said they were ramping up spending to take advantage of some “strategic purchase opportunities” in both real estate and equipment.

Schneider’s Q2 earnings report features an operating ratio of 95.4%, an improvement of 70 basis points from the first quarter.

TFI looks to recover from 3PL pricing slip

Many carrier executives have been talking about needing to raise rates to recover rising insurance, labor, and equipment costs. On July 27, TFI International Chairman, President, and CEO Alain Bédard told analysts and investors that the need to hike prices in part of the company’s LTL business was because “we probably made a mistake.”

TFI’s LTL work accounted for 38% of the company’s revenue in the first half of this year. Bédard said business with small and midsized companies is doing well, as are TFI’s dealings with corporate customers. The issue of late: Third-party logistics work, where TFI’s boss said his teams were “inundated with volume because, probably, we were the cheapest guy in the country.”

Not for much longer, however. Bédard said TFI teams are addressing the issue “as we speak.”

“Now, does that take three quarters? I don’t think so,” he said. “We know what the issue is. We know that the market is still soft to assess, but we’re very, very cheap right now with our rates in some sectors. So we’re going to be fixing that.”

TFI’s Q2 earnings release includes details of operating profits in the company’s truckload jumping 50% from the prior-year period.

XPO gathers momentum

The leaders of XPO see the company gathering steam as the year progresses: Strategy Chief Ali Faghri told analysts on July 30 that revenue per shipment will grow more quickly than previously expected this quarter and next thanks to higher rates making their way through XPO’s customer base. CEO Mario Harik followed that up by saying those improvements, along with the benefits of technology and efficiency programs, should let XPO post a Q3 operating ratio below 81% where typical seasonality would have that figure by more than 82%.

“If you look at the volume side, it has tracked well above seasonality here more recently,” Harik said on XPO’s conference call. “And we’re seeing both our initiative in gaining market share as well as the positivity we’re hearing from our customers translate into more freight on our trucks.”

How durable do XPO’s executives think their progress is? By one measure, very: Harik told analysts that the company’s share gains, with rate increases to close its gap with premium carriers and a push to grow accessorial revenues, have it on a course to improve its operating ratio to the low 70s.

“We’re able to onboard more of these customers who value service, value relationships,” Harik said before adding that XPO’s “double-digit pricing opportunity is what would get us there and beyond over the next, call it, five-plus years.”

The Q2 report from XPO includes a mention of a company-record damage claims ratio of less than 0.2%.