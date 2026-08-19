Einride to add 500 Tesla Semis to autonomous electric fleet

A big midterm goal for Charli and his team is to break even on a cash flow basis in 2028. By then, Einride’s executives expect that the company’s fleet will comprise between 1,500 and 2,000 trucks. In the first six months of this year, the company’s operations had a negative cash flow of about $56 million.

Word of Einride’s Tesla deal comes less than a week after the company’s leaders said they were teaming up with Paccar’s DAF Trucks division in Europe to bring the Einride Driver hardware-software platform to DAF vehicles. The companies plan to do some testing later this year and commission DAF trucks to run on the Einride Driver stack next year. (The Driver product also powers Einride’s own cable-autonomous vehicles (pictured at right), for which it contracts with outside manufacturers.)

Shares of Einride (Ticker: ENRD) initially popped more than 20% in Aug. 18 trading but steadily gave up ground after that (along with their publicly traded peers Aurora Innovation and Kodiak AI). They closed at $5.73, down 7% from their previous close. They are now down about 60% since mid-June, and the company’s market capitalization is now about $815 million.