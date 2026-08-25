Recall Roundup: NHTSA flags tire pressure, suspension, and other equipment defects
Key takeaways
- NHTSA issued recalls involving commercial vehicles from GM, Toyota, and Halcore.
- The recalls address defects involving tire pressure information, shock absorber reservoirs, and ambulance displays.
- Affected vehicle counts range from eight GM pickups to 48,280 Toyota Tacoma models.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently issued recall notices for commercial vehicles, including brands from General Motors, Toyota, and more.
Owners of the affected vehicles should be contacted via U.S. mail over the next two months, but fleet and independent owners of these vehicles can contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit nhtsa.gov for more details. More information on each recall can be found below.
Toyota Tacoma models’ front and rear shock absorber reservoirs may detach
Toyota is recalling certain 2024 Tacoma Hybrid and 2024-2025 Tacoma vehicles. The metal flange on the front and rear shock absorbers may corrode and fail, resulting in detachment of the external oil reservoir. An oil reservoir that detaches can create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 48,280 vehicles. Dealers will inspect and replace the front and rear shock absorber assemblies, as necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 21. Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at 800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 26TB14 and 26TA14.
Halcore Group models’ touch screen display may fail
Halcore Group is recalling certain 2025-2026 Horton Type I, Type III, and Critical Care ambulances. The touchscreen display may stop responding to touch commands or fail to power on, preventing the activation of exterior emergency lights, as well as fire fighting and other emergency equipment. A loss of exterior lights can reduce the visibility of the vehicle to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Inoperative equipment can delay emergency response, increasing the risk of injury.
This recall potentially affects 545 vehicles. Halcore will work with Akron Brass to update the firmware and repair the power line. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 5. Owners may contact Akron Brass customer service at 800-228-1161 or Halcore customer service at 800-447-0343.
General Motors models’ incorrect tire pressure information
General Motors (GM) is recalling certain 2024-2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and GMC Sierra 2500 vehicles equipped with the enhanced towing option and 20-inch accessory tire/wheel package. The tire information label may state the incorrect rear tire pressure, resulting in underinflated tires and preventing the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) from displaying a low tire pressure warning. Driving with underinflated tires can increase the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects eight vehicles. Dealers will inspect, update the engine control module (ECM) software, apply a tire label overlay, inflate tires to the correct pressure, and perform a tire pressure monitor system (TPMS) re-learn process as necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 28. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 800-462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N262561970.