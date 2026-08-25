Recall Roundup: NHTSA flags tire pressure, suspension, and other equipment defects

Toyota Tacoma models’ front and rear shock absorber reservoirs may detach

Toyota is recalling certain 2024 Tacoma Hybrid and 2024-2025 Tacoma vehicles. The metal flange on the front and rear shock absorbers may corrode and fail, resulting in detachment of the external oil reservoir. An oil reservoir that detaches can create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

This recall potentially affects 48,280 vehicles. Dealers will inspect and replace the front and rear shock absorber assemblies, as necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 21. Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at 800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 26TB14 and 26TA14.