Recall Roundup: NHTSA flags safety defects across trucks, vans, and pickups
Key takeaways
- NHTSA recalls cover Altec, Ford, Peterbilt, Ram, and other commercial vehicles.
- Defects range from strobe-light shorts and liftgate pins to brake, engine, and camera issues.
- Affected vehicles include 2021-2027 models, with repairs and owner notifications planned for coming months.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently issued recall notices for commercial vehicles, including brands from Altec, Ford, and more.
Owners of the affected vehicles should be contacted via U.S. mail over the next two months, but fleet and independent owners of these vehicles can contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit nhtsa.gov for more details. More information on each recall can be found below.
Altec models’ strobe light may short-circuit
Altec Industries is recalling certain 2021-2023 Service Body vehicles. Water can leak into the strobe lights, which may cause an electrical short-circuit. An electrical short-circuit can increase the risk of a fire.
This recall potentially affects 280 vehicles. Altec will provide instructions to inspect the light assembly for moisture and install a new fuse. If moisture is found or the light is inoperative, a light replacement kit will be installed. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 23. Owners may contact Altec's customer service at 877-462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN-3360. This recall is an expansion of previous NHTSA recall number 23V357.
Ford F-650 SD model's liftgate deck pins may break
Marathon Industries is recalling one 2025 Ford F-650 SD vehicle. The deck pins may break, resulting in the liftgate platform falling. A liftgate that falls unexpectedly increases the risk of injury.
This recall potentially affects 1 vehicle. Marathon Industries will work with the supplier, Hiab, to inspect the platform bushings and hydraulic systems and replace the deck pins, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 2026. Owner may contact Marathon Industries' customer service at 661-286-1520.
Ford models’ improperly tightened vehicle joints
Ford Motor Company is recalling certain 2026 Maverick, F-150, and Bronco Sport vehicles. Certain vehicle joints may be improperly tightened. This can lead to detached parts, unsecured cargo, degraded crash protection, electrical system failure, or a loss of vehicle stability. Improperly tightened vehicle joints may lead to a loss of vehicle control, electrical failure, or detached parts, increasing the risk of a crash or fire.
This recall potentially affects 23 vehicles. Dealers will inspect and tighten the vehicle joints or repair and replace the joint retention mechanisms as necessary. Owner notifications letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 21. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26S60.
Ford models’ improperly manufactured pistons may fail
Ford is recalling certain 2026 Explorer, Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang, and Ranger vehicles. The engine piston domes may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can result in piston dome failure and lead to a loss of drive power. An unexpected loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 10,001 vehicles. Dealers will inspect the engine pistons and replace the engine long block, if necessary. Interim letters, notifying owners of the safety risk, were expected to be mailed Sept. 4. Additional letters will be sent once the remedy is available, anticipated in December 2026. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26S61.
Peterbilt 548 models’ delayed brake timing
Paccar is recalling certain 2027 Peterbilt 548 trucks. The front brake valve and hoses may be the incorrect size, which can delay the rear service brake application and release, as well as the trailer gladhand application times. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, "Air Brake Systems." Delayed brake response time can increase the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 58 vehicles. Dealers will replace the front brake valves and hoses, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 31. Owners may contact Peterbilt's customer service at 940-591-4220. Paccar’s number for this recall is 26PACF.
Ram 1500 models’ rearview camera image may not display
Chrysler is recalling certain 2025-2026 Ram 1500 vehicles. A radio software error may cause the rearview camera image not to display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, "Rear Visibility." A rearview image that does not display reduces the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 239,131 vehicles. The radio software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 24. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 83D.