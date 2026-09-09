Recall Roundup: NHTSA flags safety defects across trucks, vans, and pickups

Altec models’ strobe light may short-circuit

Altec Industries is recalling certain 2021-2023 Service Body vehicles. Water can leak into the strobe lights, which may cause an electrical short-circuit. An electrical short-circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

This recall potentially affects 280 vehicles. Altec will provide instructions to inspect the light assembly for moisture and install a new fuse. If moisture is found or the light is inoperative, a light replacement kit will be installed. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 23. Owners may contact Altec's customer service at 877-462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN-3360. This recall is an expansion of previous NHTSA recall number 23V357.