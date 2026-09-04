Class 8 prebuy window slams shut as 2026 build slots sell out

The 2027 Class 8 prebuy is over.

The scramble for 2026 commercial vehicles reached the OEM production capacity limit this summer, according to industry research firms that track truck orders.

While North American fleets placed fewer Class 8 vehicle orders in August than earlier this summer, the decline largely signals the end of the 2026 order season—not a collapse in underlying demand, according to the data.

August Class 8 preliminary orders retreated month over month as manufacturers prepared to open 2027 order boards, closing the door on the EPA 2027 NOx prebuy window.