Newly Equipped: Peterbilt trucks join Maryland fleet, Michelin launches tire, Volvo earns truck award

Michelin launches X Multi Energy D2 regional drive tire for fleet efficiency

Michelin recently introduced the X Multi Energy D2 regional drive tire, which is designed for regional haul operations with frequent stop-and-start driving and demanding road conditions. The tire features an updated tread pattern, new tread compound, and Duracore casing designed for up to one million miles and four retreads.

“Michelin is driven by a deep commitment to understanding the needs and challenges customers face every day,” Yahn Heurlin, VP of B2B marketing for Michelin North America, said. “This customer-first mindset inspires the development of purpose-built solutions designed to address real-world pain points and help fleets operate more efficiently.”

The X Multi Energy D2 improves rolling resistance by 9% compared with its predecessor. It also provides improved wet handling and snow-starting traction while meeting applicable greenhouse gas standards. The tire is available in 295/75R22.5 LRG and 11R22.5 LRG and LRH sizes, replacing the X Multi Energy D tire in those sizes. Read more…

Volvo Trucks electric range earns 2027 International Truck of the Year award

Volvo Trucks' global heavy-duty electric range has been named International Truck of the Year 2027, marking the company's eighth win and second for the Volvo FH Electric. The winning range includes the Volvo FH Electric with extended range and next-generation FH, FM, and FMX Electric models.

"Volvo Trucks has seven years of electric truck experience across more than 50 countries, and that global scale works to our North American customers' advantage," Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America (VTN, said. "Fleets here have logged nearly 37 million zero-tailpipe emission miles, and we are continuing to develop both our electric offering and the support network behind it."

More than 7,000 electric Volvo trucks have traveled more than 500 million kilometers (~311 million miles) worldwide since 2019, with nearly 2,000 customers operating them in more than 50 countries. In North America, more than 750 Volvo VNR Electric trucks operate across the U.S. and Canada, supported by 84 Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealership locations. Read more…