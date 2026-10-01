International brings 400,000 parts online with new Fleetrite e-commerce platform

“Our customers range from large fleets to owner-operators and independent repair shops, each with vastly different parts needs,” said Nathan Barber of Hill International Trucks, one of Fleetrite.com's co-designers. “Fleetrite.com brings everything together in one easy-to-use solution, allowing customers to search and cross-reference parts while seeing live inventory on our shelves and at the local PDC. It makes the parts buying experience easier and keeps customers coming back.”

What customers can do on Fleetrite.com:

Search 400,000 quality OEM, Fleetrite, and all-makes parts in one catalog;

View real-time availability at the local dealer, a parts distribution center, or online;

See pricing and place orders 24/7 without calling a parts counter;

Order all-makes and OEM parts from the same dealer in a single transaction;

Track orders and place reorders from purchase history.

International leaders said they launched Fleetrite.com to bring parts and availability closer to customers, including mixed fleets that can use the online catalog to source parts from International and other OEMs for all commercial vehicle (and bus) makes from one vendor in a single order that produces one invoice. International parts distribution centers already ship 6.6 million parts annually.

“Fleetrite.com puts the entire International parts catalog in the customer’s hands,” said Jordan Birch, vice president, Parts, International. “Find the part, see where it is, know when you’ll have it–all without picking up the phone. That’s what keeps trucks earning.”