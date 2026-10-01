International brings 400,000 parts online with new Fleetrite e-commerce platform
Key takeaways
- Unified 24/7 catalog: Access over 400,000 OEM, Fleetrite, and third-party all-makes parts in a single transaction without calling a parts counter.
- Real-time inventory visibility: Confirm live stock levels and delivery timelines instantly across local International Motors dealers, 10 North American PDCs, and digital channels.
- Streamlined multi-brand sourcing: Source components for commercial trucks, buses, and mixed fleets from more than 600 dealer locations under a single invoice.
International Motors just launched Fleetrite.com, an e-commerce site for fleets, independent repair shops, and owner-operators to search, price, and purchase the entire breadth of the International parts portfolio, from International OEM parts to Fleetrite-branded all-makes parts, and third-party all-makes aftermarket parts.
Fleetrite.com streamlines shop management with fast parts searchability, real-time inventory visibility, and direct online ordering. The site aggregates availability across three channels simultaneously: local dealers, 10 International parts distribution centers in North America, and digital inventory. Fulfilling orders through a network of more than 600 International and IC Bus dealer locations across North America, the system lets buyers confirm part locations and delivery timelines before ordering.
“Our customers range from large fleets to owner-operators and independent repair shops, each with vastly different parts needs,” said Nathan Barber of Hill International Trucks, one of Fleetrite.com's co-designers. “Fleetrite.com brings everything together in one easy-to-use solution, allowing customers to search and cross-reference parts while seeing live inventory on our shelves and at the local PDC. It makes the parts buying experience easier and keeps customers coming back.”
What customers can do on Fleetrite.com:
- Search 400,000 quality OEM, Fleetrite, and all-makes parts in one catalog;
- View real-time availability at the local dealer, a parts distribution center, or online;
- See pricing and place orders 24/7 without calling a parts counter;
- Order all-makes and OEM parts from the same dealer in a single transaction;
- Track orders and place reorders from purchase history.
International leaders said they launched Fleetrite.com to bring parts and availability closer to customers, including mixed fleets that can use the online catalog to source parts from International and other OEMs for all commercial vehicle (and bus) makes from one vendor in a single order that produces one invoice. International parts distribution centers already ship 6.6 million parts annually.
“Fleetrite.com puts the entire International parts catalog in the customer’s hands,” said Jordan Birch, vice president, Parts, International. “Find the part, see where it is, know when you’ll have it–all without picking up the phone. That’s what keeps trucks earning.”
Fleetrite-branded parts
Founded in 1969, Fleetrite serves as International's all-makes aftermarket parts brand, supplying replacement components for commercial trucks, tractors, trailers, and buses regardless of manufacturer. The brand offers more than 100 product lines encompassing approximately 10,000 active part numbers, each quality-assured by International at below-OEM pricing.
All Fleetrite parts carry an 18-month parts-and-labor warranty when installed across the International dealer network. Fleetrite.com offers these all-makes components alongside International OEM parts and third-party aftermarket products.
To order from Fleetrite.com, customers create an account and select their dealer’s location. From there, they can search by VIN, vehicle, SKU, or part category and see transparent pricing and inventory. Customers can order parts and have them shipped to the dealer or directly to the fleet. Customers can track their parts from order to delivery. National fleets can order directly via API integration.