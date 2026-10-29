Freightliner marks Cascadia’s 20th anniversary with customer campaign

The Cascadia comes standard with the Detroit Assurance Suite of Safety Systems with Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA6), which provides automatic emergency braking (AEB) in a broader range of scenarios. For Cascadias built beginning in 2027, standard safety features will include Cross Traffic Assist, which can apply braking when vehicles cross the truck’s path at intersections, and Active Side Guard Assist 2, which can detect oncoming traffic during a signaled left-hand turn and apply braking when needed.

Detroit Gen 6 engines will also be available in the Cascadia in 2027. The engines build on the previous generation’s durability and reliability while maintaining familiar performance characteristics for fleets.

“Cascadia’s upcoming 20th anniversary gives Freightliner plenty to celebrate and even more reason to keep moving forward,” said Joanna Buttler, GM of product strategy and marketing at DTNA. “The people who put Cascadia to work have helped inform its evolution, and their needs and experiences will continue to shape what comes next.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The anniversary campaign gives Freightliner an opportunity to connect its product development with the experiences of the people who operate and maintain Cascadia trucks. For fleets, the planned 2027 safety features and available Detroit Gen 6 engines are relevant to equipment planning, while the reported fuel-efficiency gains highlight the potential operational value of changes across truck generations.