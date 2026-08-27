Ram sets price for 2027 Ram ProMaster City
Key takeaways
- The 2027 ProMaster City is available in two trims, starting below $40,000.
- It features a 1.6L four-cylinder engine producing 166 hp and 221 lb.-ft. of torque, with over 167 cu.-ft. of cargo capacity and a 2,000-lb. payload.
- Production begins late 2026, with dealership deliveries starting January 2027.
Ram revealed the revived version of the ProMaster City back in March during the Work Truck Show. Now that we’re just months away from seeing the van on the streets (availability is set for Q1 2027), Ram revealed the van’s price.
The small cargo van, with the Tradesman Cargo configuration as the base model, starts below $40,000—and that includes destination charges. The van comes in two different trims, and those trims are available in the Tradesman trim or the SLT trim. The highest-priced model, the ProMaster City SLT Passenger Wagon, is priced at $44,195. The highest-priced model our readers are more likely interested in is the ProMaster City SLT Cargo at $41,495, including the destination fee.
The van’s reentrance into the market is Ram’s way of providing for customers in the small cargo market, a segment that every OEM abandoned at the turn of the decade.
“At its peak, there were five OEMs playing in this space. They all left, including us. So that left a lot of these customers out in the cold with unmet needs," FleetOwner reported Dave Sowers, director of Ram Professional operations, saying earlier this year. Compromises included "customers moving up into the large van space. This was overkill. … Another compromise people were making is buying, for example, other segments, like small or midsized trucks… Those compromises meant sub-optimal performance for those commercial customers."
Not anymore.
Here's what to expect from the 2027 ProMaster City
The new ProMaster City is built on the global Stellantis cargo van platform, a popular vehicle sold under five different brands. Yet according to Sowers, the Ram version has design tweaks that are specific to the North American market, such as specific engineering and validation.
The van features a 1.6-L four-cylinder engine that offers 166 hp and 221 lb.-ft. of torque. It offers more than 167 cu.-ft. of cargo capacity, 2,000-lb. payload capacity, and a cargo floor large enough to accommodate a full-sized pallet. The van is also short enough to fit in most residential garages and public parking decks.
The van offers numerous standard features, including:
- 5-in. digital rearview mirror
- 10-in. digital instrument cluster
- 10-in. touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- Tilt-and-telescoping steering column
- Steering-wheel audio controls
- One-touch express up/down windows
- Electronic shifter
- Heated front seats
Upgrading to the SLT trim level adds:
- Front parking sensors
- A wireless phone charger
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Body-color front bumper and rear bumper side panels
- Fog lamps
- 17‑inch dual‑tone aluminum wheels
Along with these standard and optional features, the ProMaster City comes standard with driver-assistance technologies such as forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, automatic headlamps, digital rearview mirror, driver attention alert, and much more.
Owners can choose between several configurations straight from the factory. These include security panels, grated windows, slide windows, fixed glass windows, and more.
Production will begin by the end of this year, and Ram ProMaster City vans will be delivered to dealerships in January 2027.