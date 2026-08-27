Ram sets price for 2027 Ram ProMaster City

Ram revealed the revived version of the ProMaster City back in March during the Work Truck Show. Now that we’re just months away from seeing the van on the streets (availability is set for Q1 2027), Ram revealed the van’s price.

The small cargo van, with the Tradesman Cargo configuration as the base model, starts below $40,000—and that includes destination charges. The van comes in two different trims, and those trims are available in the Tradesman trim or the SLT trim. The highest-priced model, the ProMaster City SLT Passenger Wagon, is priced at $44,195. The highest-priced model our readers are more likely interested in is the ProMaster City SLT Cargo at $41,495, including the destination fee.