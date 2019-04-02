Menu
040219 Max-Rack-2.0-HR.jpg Photo: Ranger Design
Equipment

Ranger Design launches Max Rack 2.0

Ranger Design will be launching the next generation of our drop-down ladder rack, the Max Rack 2.0, at the end of April. Tough, safe and simple, this rack is a fit for extreme use on the jobsite.

Built as a solution for all high roof cargo vans, the Max Rack 2.0 allows tradesmen easy access to their ladders with the least amount of effort. The loading and unloading process is a smooth, single stage operation that drops the ladder down to the right height, quickly and efficiently. By reducing the sweep angle of the rack handle by 45 degrees, it’s now even easier for tradesmen to operate the rack from the ground.

There’s no need to stand below the ladder while it lowers because of the single stage drop. Bi-directional dampers in the rack’s mechanism ensure a smooth operation both to raise the ladder and to lower it.

Another safety feature of the Max Rack 2.0 is its reduced profile, now sitting 3” lower to diminish chances of catching any low hanging objects such as drive-thru signs or tree branches. Made from military grade aluminum to eliminate any opportunity of rust or corrosion, the Max Rack 2.0 is designed for carrying extension ladders and step ladders.

TAGS: News Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CERT also noted that longer 33ft double trailers are more stable making them safer according to academic research would help prevent 912 crashes each year and reduce fuel consumption by 204 million gallons per year
Are longer trailers the answer?
Apr 02, 2019
CVSA Roadcheck
International Roadcheck 2019 puts emphasis on steering and suspension
Apr 01, 2019
040119 Phillips guardol CK-4_FA-4_.jpg
Phillips 66 guarantees your engine after a switch to its low-viscosity oil
Apr 01, 2019
CaseStudyImage2_770x400.jpg
Sponsored Content
Hansen & Adkins increases uptime with Horton’s variable-speed fan
Mar 28, 2019