Vanair reveals patent-pending Integrated Separator Tank

Vanair recently unveiled plans to introduce a new, patent-pending Integrated Separator Tank.

The newly designed separator tank features integrated manifolds containing a minimum pressure valve, thermo-valve, thermistors, transducers, pressure regulators, oil filter, ultrasonic oil level sensors and optional cold-weather oil heater, the company said. It also features SAE O-Ring and JIC connections, helping eliminate leak points associated with conventional galvanized pipe fitting designs.

The tank is shipped fully assembled and ready for final mounting, reducing installation time by approximately two hours, Vanair said. The result of these innovations is a 60% reduction in leak points compared to competitive tank designs.

Vanair said another first is a new optional redundancy provision feature for thermistors and transducers.

“Just like a sophisticated aircraft, this option provides backup if a fault exists on the primary transducer and thermistor,” said Ralph Kokot, CEO of Vanair. “It virtually eliminates potential downtime due to failed primary transducers and thermistors, allowing for uninterrupted operation.”

A cold-weather oil heater is an additional option Vanair offers on the Integrated Separator Tank. This feature preheats the compressor oil using engine coolant while driving to the job site. The benefits include increased oil flow in frigid temperatures while reducing emulsification in system, Vanair maintained.

The new tank also will feature a redesigned coalescing element with 50% greater surface media, doubling the design life up to 6,000 hours.

“The life of the coalescer will typically last beyond the vehicle life cycle, meaning most customers will never have to change the element, which equates to substantial cost savings over competitive designs,” Kokot said.

“Vanair is always pursuing advanced engineering designs for increased reliability, durability and the lowest cost of ownership for those we seek to serve. These are the most advanced improvements in the tank design in our 48 years of history.

“Vanair ingenuity means lower operating cost, with greater dependability.”

Visit vanair.com for more information.