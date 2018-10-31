Volvo Trucks' Xceed package boosts VNL 760, 860 fuel efficiency up to 11%

AUSTIN, TX. Volvo Trucks launched its most efficient fuel efficiency package to date for Volvo VNL 760 and VNL 860 models operating in dry van and refrigerated trailer operations. Available for order in January 2019 for 2020 models, the new Xceed package achieves efficiency gains partly through increased aerodynamic flow and reduced weight of the trucks by up to almost 1,000 lbs.

The OEM introduced the package at the American Trucking Assns.' Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, TX. "The new Xceed fuel efficiency package is the most efficient package Volvo has ever offered for the VNL series, and it's tailored for our large sleeper models operating with dry van and refrigerated trailers, which make up more than three-quarters of the trailers used in on-highway operations," said Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing for Volvo Trucks North America.

The Xceed fuel efficiency package improves fuel efficiency by up to 11% compared to Volvo's Fuel Efficiency Plus specification, according to the OEM. Xceed is 3.5% more efficient than the Fuel Efficiency Advanced specification, Volvo's most efficient offering prior to this.

"The Xceed packages for our VNL 760 and VNL 860 represent a systems approach, building on our learnings from the SuperTruck projects and engineering expertise, to ensure we're including important components that work together to help maximize efficiency," said Allison Athey, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager.

The Xceed package's name reflects key components:

X - XE powertrain packages, including Volvo I-Shift automated manual transmissions

C - turbo Compounding

E - Extended fairings

E - ground Effects

D - Volvo D13 13L diesel engine

"Our Xceed package combines key lightweight options with our most efficient drivetrain and aerodynamic setups for the intended applications," said Athey.

The Xceed package provides wheelbase options to ensure the optimal trailer gap of around 44 inches for dry van or refrigerated trailer applications. Lightweight components like a horizontal exhaust system, a dedicated rear axle, limited fuel tank configurations, lightweight fifth wheels, and aluminum chassis components help reduce the weight of the VNL models by up to 950 lbs.