Drivewyze inspection bypass service heading to Ontario

Drivewyze is heading north.

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario recently announced that the company’s inspection station bypass service will be available in the Canadian province “in an effort to improve productivity and safety.”

Drivewyze said its PreClear weigh station bypass will be available for subscription starting March 1 at 32 inspection station locations. The sites were determined based on strategic corridors and inspection volume. One of the most prevalent lanes will be Highway 401, which connects from Detroit on the US side (Windsor in Canada) to Toronto.

There are two weigh stations that can be bypassed along the route between Windsor and Toronto—four total along the entire 401 highway headed eastbound. Other notable corridors include Highways 402 and 403.

“We’re thrilled to begin operation in Ontario,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “It’s a key province that conducts a huge amount of commerce and trade—trucks transport the goods across Canada, and into and out of the United States.

“We know our customers with routes in Canada will now save a great deal of time when travelling through Ontario and the rest of North America.”

With Ontario now coming on board, Drivewyze has coverage at more than 700 fixed and mobile inspection sites in 42 states and two provinces. The company says it boasts the largest footprint of any bypass service in North America.

“This is the first-ever bypass system in Ontario and it will make a difference for the trucking community, while improving safety for the citizens of Ontario,” Heath said. “Our mission is to improve transportation safety and efficiency. Time is money for both the fleet and driver, and our solution is giving a tremendous ROI to our customers.

“The momentum we’ve built by expanding our service in more states and provinces continues—and it’s all driven by our commitment to our customers.”

Carriers and drivers can subscribe to Drivewyze PreClear bypass service in Ontario alone, or as part of a US/Ontario bundle. Existing Drivewyze subscribers and new subscribers can obtain the service through Drivewyze’s broad ELD reseller network, or through Drivewyze directly. To qualify for bypasses in Ontario, trucks must possess Ontario license plates, or must be US-plated trucks registered to carriers that have CVOR certification permitting them to operate in Ontario.

The Drivewyze PreClear bypass application is available on several Drivewyze partner platforms, including Omnitracs, PeopleNet, Transflo, Rand McNally, Zonar, ORBCOMM, Platform Science, ISAAC and Switchboard. Fleets can request a free weigh station activity report to help them determine how much Drivewyze can potentially save them before activating the subscription-based weigh station bypass service. The application is also available for drivers to download on Android and iOS-based tablets or smartphones.

Drivewyze comes with a free Weigh Station Heads-Up service for real-time notifications at more than 1,200 weigh stations and inspection sites in North America. The notification service is intended to help carriers improve driver compliance and reduce violation rates to positively impact carrier safety scores.

To learn more about Drivewyze, visit drivewyze.com.