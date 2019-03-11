Menu
Nussbaum Photo: Nussbaum
Nussbaum Transportation was honored as the top small fleet for 2019.
Fleet Management

Nussbaum, Prime named 2019 'Best Fleets'

LAS VEGAS. Nussbaum Transportation and Prime Inc. were named the overall winners of the “2019 Best Fleets to Drive For” contest.

The announcement was made March 11 at the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual conference. TCA partners with CarriersEdge in selecting the winners, which include a total of 20 fleets.

Related: Best of the best: The 20 companies named Best Fleets to Drive For

Nussbaum, based in Hudson, IL, was honored in the small carriers category, while Prime, based in Springfield, MO, was honored in the large carrier category. 

CarriersEdge CEO Jane Jazrawy, who presented the awards, said the two fleets have both been named to the Best Fleets Top 20 multiple times, but each won the overall award for the first time.

Related: Best Fleets to Drive For: Early look at operations

“For several years, these fleets have been catching our eye with their range of creative programs,” said Jazrawy. “Each year they continue to expand on those offerings, so it’s easy to see why their drivers speak so highly of them, and why they’re achieving such stellar results.”

Prime ranks No. 18 and Nussbaum is No. 289 on the 2019 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500 rankings

As he accepted the award, CEO Brent Nussbaum dedicated the honor to his parents, including his mother who passed away last month. His father, Alden Nussbaum, founded the company with a single truck in 1945.

Meanwhile, Prime provides a growing number of educational offerings and a range of options for personal and professional development. It also has been at the forefront of the movement to improve the health of truck drivers.
 
The annual contest is open to any fleet operating 10 or more trucks, regardless of TCA membership status. Fleets are evaluated in areas including driver compensation, professional development, and community support.

Fleets must initially be nominated by a company driver or independent contractor.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
031119 LOVES_HERO_MAIN.jpg
Navistar, Love’s Travel Stops form service partnership
Mar 11, 2019
030819 Hudson County Motors_Rendering.jpg
Hudson County Motors announces move to 100,000-sq.-ft. facility
Mar 08, 2019
UPS Carlton Rose
UPS’s Rose says electric fleets could change the world. But he won’t predict it.
Mar 06, 2019
utility-uss-120a-4-side-skirt
10 fuel-saving technologies to make your fleet more efficient
Mar 06, 2019