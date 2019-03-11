Nussbaum, Prime named 2019 'Best Fleets'

LAS VEGAS. Nussbaum Transportation and Prime Inc. were named the overall winners of the “2019 Best Fleets to Drive For” contest.

The announcement was made March 11 at the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual conference. TCA partners with CarriersEdge in selecting the winners, which include a total of 20 fleets.

Related: Best of the best: The 20 companies named Best Fleets to Drive For

Nussbaum, based in Hudson, IL, was honored in the small carriers category, while Prime, based in Springfield, MO, was honored in the large carrier category.

CarriersEdge CEO Jane Jazrawy, who presented the awards, said the two fleets have both been named to the Best Fleets Top 20 multiple times, but each won the overall award for the first time.

Related: Best Fleets to Drive For: Early look at operations

“For several years, these fleets have been catching our eye with their range of creative programs,” said Jazrawy. “Each year they continue to expand on those offerings, so it’s easy to see why their drivers speak so highly of them, and why they’re achieving such stellar results.”

Prime ranks No. 18 and Nussbaum is No. 289 on the 2019 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500 rankings.

As he accepted the award, CEO Brent Nussbaum dedicated the honor to his parents, including his mother who passed away last month. His father, Alden Nussbaum, founded the company with a single truck in 1945.

Meanwhile, Prime provides a growing number of educational offerings and a range of options for personal and professional development. It also has been at the forefront of the movement to improve the health of truck drivers.



The annual contest is open to any fleet operating 10 or more trucks, regardless of TCA membership status. Fleets are evaluated in areas including driver compensation, professional development, and community support.

Fleets must initially be nominated by a company driver or independent contractor.