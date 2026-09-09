CarriersEdge opens 2027 Best Fleets nominations to recognize driver workplaces

CarriersEdge recently opened nominations for the 2027 Best Fleets to Drive For program, beginning the search for for-hire carriers that provide strong workplace experiences for company drivers and independent contractors.

The company, which produces Best Fleets to Drive For, is accepting nominations from drivers and independent contractors through Oct. 31. One nomination is required for an eligible fleet to participate, and there is no cost to enter or association membership requirement.

The program is open to for-hire fleets operating at least 10 tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada. Participating fleets complete a questionnaire and interview covering compensation and benefits, human resources strategies, professional development, operations, communication, work/life balance, and other elements of the driver experience.