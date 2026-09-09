CarriersEdge opens 2027 Best Fleets nominations to recognize driver workplaces
Key takeaways
- Company drivers and independent contractors can nominate fleets through Oct. 31, 2026.
- Eligible fleets must operate at least 10 tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada.
- Fleet evaluations include driver feedback, safety performance, and retention data.
CarriersEdge recently opened nominations for the 2027 Best Fleets to Drive For program, beginning the search for for-hire carriers that provide strong workplace experiences for company drivers and independent contractors.
The company, which produces Best Fleets to Drive For, is accepting nominations from drivers and independent contractors through Oct. 31. One nomination is required for an eligible fleet to participate, and there is no cost to enter or association membership requirement.
The program is open to for-hire fleets operating at least 10 tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada. Participating fleets complete a questionnaire and interview covering compensation and benefits, human resources strategies, professional development, operations, communication, work/life balance, and other elements of the driver experience.
Drivers and independent contractors at participating fleets also complete surveys about their experiences. Those responses are combined with the fleet evaluation and performance measures, including safety and driver retention, to determine the program's highest-performing fleets.
The program will recognize the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For, Fleets to Watch, and qualifying Hall of Fame fleets. Overall winners in the small-fleet, large-fleet, and Hall of Fame categories will be recognized at the Best Fleets to Drive For Education & Awards Conference April 5-6, 2027, in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Fleets have spent the last several years finding ways to support drivers while operating under tremendous cost pressure, and now there are signs that the market is changing again,” Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, said. “Providing a great workplace is a smart business plan in any market and the fleets that have focused on building a strong culture are best positioned to take advantage regardless of what future market changes bring.”
What this means for the trucking industry
For fleet executives, the program offers more than industry recognition. Its combination of fleet evaluations, driver feedback, safety performance, and retention data gives participating carriers a structured way to assess their driver programs and identify areas for improvement.