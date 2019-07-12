Menu
Gruau reefer insert Supreme
Supreme now offering Gruau reefer inserts for van upfits

Supreme, a Wabash National company, recently added Gruau refrigerated inserts to its upfit solutions for cargo vans.

The Gruau insert is a complete refrigeration upfit solution that includes lightweight, low-profile modules designed for efficient climate control while retaining maximum cargo space and preserving the van’s exterior, Supreme said.

Gruau, a family-owned company based in Laval, France, specializes in upfitting and truck bodies. Its refrigerated insert system is a delivery solution for vans that is compliant with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and allows customers to select from several different manufacturers for telematics and temperature control. Not only does the Gruau insert help customers maintain compliance with FSMA, it also provides pre-cooling and temperature control data with an integrated telematics system, Supreme said.

“At Wabash National, innovation is in our DNA,” said Jerry Hughes, product manager. “We’re giving customers more choices for longer-lasting equipment with the Gruau refrigerated insert solution. We believe customers will find the Gruau system holds temperature better than foam-in-place bodies, has better durability and provides a lower total cost of operation for our customers.”

gruauphoto-2-683565.jpg

Gruau refrigerated inserts are available at Supreme Upfit Solutions and Service facilities in Texas and Georgia for customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

For questions about Gruau inserts, contact Hughes at [email protected] or visit gruau-usa.com.

Learn more about Supreme solutions for final mile delivery at supremecorp.com.

