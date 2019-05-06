Connectivity improves fleet efficiency

Connectivity is often seen as something that will disrupt and transform the trucking industry. The fact is connectivity is already impacting the industry with fleets having access to more and more data to help them operate more efficiently.

According to John Paul MacDuffie, professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, OEMs are able to handle “the architecture changes [needed] for telematics and infotainment, but OEMs have typically been weak at developing service and monetizing data.” Technology firms have stepped in and are offering digital services to fleets.

Speaking at a recent NationaLease meeting, MacDuffie said collaboration is the logical solution, but it raises questions about who will have access to the data.

Just how big of an impact can connectivity have? MacDuffie shared the following statistics from Frost & Sullivan:

10% to 15% increase in productivity

10% to 15% reduction in overtime

20% to 25% reduction in fuel expenses

5% to 10% reduction in total miles driven

20 to 30 minutes a day savings in driver time

15% to 20% increase in vehicle utilization

20% to 30% reduction in vehicle idle time

MacDuffie said that connectivity could allow real-time system-wide detection, notification and remediation of poor driving conditions. In addition, he believes solutions-oriented providers could dominate the landscape by offering integrated safety solutions.

Connectivity is already playing a big role in fleet operations. Developments that will occur in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications will lead to even more connectivity and, if we’re lucky, even more efficiencies.