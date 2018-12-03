ELDs and truck rentals

Drivers of rental vehicles got a limited exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration when it comes to the use of the otherwise mandated electronic logging devices.

The exemption says that all drivers of property-carrying commercial vehicles rented for eight days or less are not required to use an ELD in the vehicle.

However, in order to qualify for the exemption, the driver needs to have the following:

A copy of federal register notice 82 FR 47306 Hours of Service of Drivers: Application for Exemption; Truck Renting and Leasing Association or equivalent signed FMCSA document. Drivers must provide this document to the safety inspector if they are asked to do so.

A copy of the vehicle rental agreement with both parties clearly identified along with vehicle information and the dates of the rental period.

A copy of the driver’s Record of Duty Status for the current day and the previous seven days (if required on those days).

Other key points to remember:

The rental exemption covers a rental period of eight days or less, whether or not there was a breakdown.

The driver can’t continuously renew the rental every eight days to take advantage of the exemption. If the driver does so, he will be in violation for failing to use an ELD.

Even with the exemptions, drivers are still subject to Hours of Service rules and must keep a Record of Duty Status if they are required to do so under HOS rules. RODS are required for the current day and seven previous days.

If you are unclear about the rental exemption or want additional information, see FRN 82 FR 47306 Hours of Service of Drivers: Application for Exemption; Truck Rental and Leasing Association, published on Oct. 11, 2017.