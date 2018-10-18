Menu
FuelMaint4 Photo: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jessica H. Smith
Industry Perspectives>IdeaXchange

Is it time to review your maintenance/repair strategy?

Maintenance costs, which rose slightly from 2016 to 2017, increased 60% between 2008 and 2017 and now cost 16.7 cents per mile.

An Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking: 2018 Update, published by the American Transportation Research Institute, shows that between 2016 and 2017 the total average marginal costs in the trucking industry grew 6.2%.

The survey looks at everything from driver compensation to fuel costs to insurance, tolls, permits etc.

One other key component of the survey is repair and maintenance costs, which rose slightly from 2016 to 2017 but have increased 60% between 2008 and 2017, now equaling 16.7 cents per mile.

One reason ATRI cited for the increased cost over time is that newer equipment is more expensive to repair and maintain because of all the technology that is now found on today’s trucks.

Not only do these more sophisticated components cost more to repair and maintain, they also add to the amount of training technicians need in order to be able to properly complete a repair as well as increased need for software and tooling. In addition, given the shortage of technicians, labor costs have increased as fleets use wages and benefits packages as part of their effort to recruit and retain technicians … if they can find them.

ATRI also believes that the growth of e-commerce, with its more frequent pickup and delivery model, is a factor in the long-term increase of repair and maintenance costs. Given predictions about the growth trajectory for e-commerce, it’s likely that fleets that are involved in e-commerce will continue to see their maintenance and repair costs increase even more.

Given that fact, now may be a good time to review your maintenance and repair strategy. Ask yourself if you have the proper tools, equipment and personnel to effectively and efficiently keep your trucks in top operating condition?

Does it still make sense for you to do your own maintenance and repair in-house or should you be outsourcing it to someone that is in a better position to make the necessary investments in tooling and training that are going to be needed to ensure that repairs are done right the first time?

Business conditions are changing. Maybe it is time to change the way you handle your maintenance and repair needs.

TAGS: Fleet Management Maintenance News Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
100815-dieselengineecm-mpg-web.jpg
Congrats on limiting the effects of the increase cost of fuel
Oct 17, 2018
Construction delays on highway
7 tips to trucking safely in road construction zones
Oct 16, 2018
Blockchain technology is said to expedite and better secure freight movement transactions for shippers and carriers Photo MBN Solutions
Understanding how blockchain works
Oct 15, 2018
Truck driver entering heavy truck
Want to keep drivers connected? Be welcoming at your office and terminals.
Oct 10, 2018