Let’s talk about CBEVs’ place in the clean economy

If you are interested in being part of the discussion to accelerate the green economy, I suggest you join me at the VERGE 19 conference and expo October 22 to 24 in Oakland. More than 3,000 leaders from both the public and private sectors, utilities, solutions providers, NGOs and startups will be gathering to explore scalable, cross-cutting solutions and to collaborate more effectively to advance them.

The event is framed around four key markets driving the transition: clean energy, electrified transportation, the circular economy and carbon removal. GreenBiz, who hosts VERGE, named NACFE an organization to watch in 2019, so appropriate for us to close out the year there.

On October 23, as part of VERGE 19 (but also available as a webinar), NACFE will take a deep dive into electric vehicles. As part of Run on Less Regional, How Far Will Commercial Battery Electric Vehicles Go? is the third Technology Day being held in conjunction with the Run.

I am going to be moderating a panel that consists of:

James O’Leary, vice president – fleet services at NFI Industries

Alexander Voets, eMobility product and sales strategy manager at Daimler Trucks North America

Amanda Phillips, general manager OEM sales at Meritor

Justin Bardin, senior project manager, operations eMobility – customer programs and services at Southern California Edison.

The panel will be discussing the potential for commercial battery electric vehicles (CBEV) in the trucking industry.

We hope to provide answers to questions such as:

What is a battery electric vehicle?

Why is a battery electric truck needed?

What duty cycles are best suited for CBEV trucks?

What is the state of heavy-duty battery electric test vehicles today?

When will CBEV trucks be in production and available to purchase?

What does ‘being in production’ mean?

How is electricity to be made available for charging?

What factors need to be considered in scaling charging infrastructure?

What’s being done to mitigate risks?

What Policy efforts are needed to better enable electricity as a viable alternative fuel for trucking?

Where will battery electric commercial trucks be in five years?

Where will battery electric commercial trucks be in 20 years?

If you want to join us, you can take advantage of a 10% early bird discount rate between now and September 27. You can register for the conference here. Use code V19NAC to get your discount. Hope you can join us on October 23 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific to be part of the discussion on CBEVs. Note: We will also be offering this session later in the day as a webinar from 2-3 p.m Eastern.

See you in California.