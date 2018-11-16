Take it from Mr. Syms: Top resources for alternative fuels

Sy Syms opened his first men’s clothing store in Manhattan in 1959. As his company grew during the 1960s and ‘70s, Sy appeared in the store’s first TV commercial and debuted Syms’ slogan, “An educated consumer is our best customer.”

While I never shopped in a Syms store, I agree with his slogan – educated consumers are the best customers for alternatively fueled vehicles, too. The more you know, the more you’ll appreciate the benefits alternative fuels offer.

Quick Study

Fortunately, digging deep into the topic of alternative fuels isn’t difficult. With some thoughtful research, you’ll be able to make informed decisions for your fleet.

Here are some top online resources:

Real Life Resources

You can go old school, too, to find more information on alternative fuels. Talk with your fellow fleet managers about their experiences with alternative fuels. Ask about vehicle performance in your region, day-to-day operating costs and ease of maintenance.

To expand your circle of personal contacts, attend an alternative fuel conference. The Advanced Clean Transportation Expo and Government Fleet Expo are held annually. You can find many events through the Clean Cities Coalition Network and by searching online for national, international and regional meetings.

See the vehicles up close with a tour of a manufacturing facility or a test drive at a local dealer. Getting a closer look or a test drive provides valuable insight for fleet managers.