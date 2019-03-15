Uncle Sam is training your next hire

With low unemployment rates, companies everywhere are on the hunt for talent. As a fleet owner, you could benefit from tapping the rich supply of skills and expertise veterans offer. Now could be the best time to bet on a vet.

Because our country’s defense system invests so heavily in training, military personnel have a wide range of skills to offer. A two-way radio operator could work as an electronic technician. A wheeled vehicle technician could transition to a heavy-duty truck mechanic.

Beyond practical skills, service members shine in solving problems, working in collaboration with teams and leadership ability. I bet these traits are critical to the jobs you’re trying to fill right now.

Often, it's challenging for companies to identify great veteran job candidates, and equally as challenging for veterans to "stand out" amongst civilian candidates, despite the great skills they learned in their military branch. That’s why there are two sides to the coin.

For companies like yours:

Make the commitment to have an ex-military person in a veteran hiring role.

Build relationships with veteran transition programs on actual military bases, in addition to college campuses, where veterans are using their GI Bill to complete their education.

Create a veterans hiring webpage on your company website. You can view Roush’s here .

Consider flying in veteran candidates for interviews, but if that isn't feasible, virtual interviews are great.

For veterans themselves:

Network. Make connections with the VFW, a county's Office of Veteran Affairs, and many other entities. Build key relationships with people who can often recruit companies for you.

On a resume and in person, show how military skills are transferable is key.

It's okay for a commanding officer to write a letter of recommendation, or at least be used as a reference.

Be ready for challenging questions in the interview process, like "Tell me about a time when you didn't measure up and how did you respond?"

The nonprofit Hire Heroes USA offers more information on veteran employment on its website.

Will you bet on a vet?