DTNA continues to speed repairs, parts deliveries

Executives with Daimler Trucks North America said the company is moving forward with a variety of initiatives that will continue to speed its aftermarket parts and services offerings.

Fleet customers want to “know more, know it faster and expect their trucks to be fixed faster,” said Stefan Kurschner, DTNA’s senior vice president of aftermarket.

In order to get repairs done in less than 24 hours, it requires the rapid delivery of parts. And while there has not yet been a formal grand opening ceremony due to scheduling conflicts, Kurschner said the company's newest parts distribution center in the Phoenix area “is online."

The opening of the latest PDC means that more than 90% of U.S. orders can be delivered in under 12 hours through dedicated delivery services, Kurschner said. He noted studies are well underway for the next “optimal location” for a new PDC in Canada.

Alliance Parts, a unit of DTNA, continues to open stand-alone store across North America, as well as smaller branded stores within existing dealerships. Alliance is also expanding its line of value products.

DTNA is also boosting usage of its web-based Service Tracker, which provides customers “visibility where the truck is in the service process” in real time.

Kurschner first discussed Service Tracker at a media event in 2018. He noted this year DTNA is experimenting with voice recognition technology to make it even easier to process and update customers during a service event.

Looking ahead, Kurschner also said Daimler plans to roll out a brand new “aftermarket digital experience” early next year. The business-to-business platform will further speed deliveries and returns for customers seeking critical parts, he said.

These steps are all part of a larger focus DTNA is undergoing to enhance the overall customer experience. It recently promoted Paul Romanaggi to chief customer experience officer, which includes enhancing warranty, extended warranty and field service functions.

Romanaggi touted DTNA's ongoing investments in parts distribution centers and the planned e-commerce improvements that make up part of the $100 million the company is investing in aftermarket support infrastructure.

"Every customer, large and small, are getting the full advantage of these products, services and support,” he said.