taas.jpg
News

Fleet Owner promotes Fisher to technology editor

Josh Fisher has been promoted to Fleet Owner's technology editor, a new position for the publication.

In his new role, Fisher will be working more closely with users, manufacturers and service providers to deliver essential business insights for the trucking and transportation industry. 

Josh Fisher

Josh Fisher, Technology Editor

"Fisher knows the commercial vehicle marketplace and what matters to truck and trailer operators," said Fleet Owner Vice President Reggie Lawrence. "Having worked with Josh in the market and watched his contribution to our content team, I am impressed with his ability to understand innovation and embrace what's next." 

Next week, Fisher will be moderating two panels at the 2019 McLeod User Conference, a transportation technology conference in Denver. 

Fisher joined Fleet Owner in 2017 as the social media editor. He was named digital editor in 2018. Before joining the Commercial Vehicle division of Informa’s Business Intelligence team, which includes Fleet Owner, he was an editor and director for a chain of newspapers and news websites in Connecticut. 

Fisher will remain headquartered in Ohio and report to Neil Abt, Fleet Owner editorial director. You can follow him on twitter at @TrucksAtWork.

 

TAGS: Technology People
