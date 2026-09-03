Acquisitions & Partnerships: Descartes, Colonial Group, and Verified Carrier expand services

Descartes acquires Extensiv to expand 3PL warehouse and fulfillment capabilities

Descartes Systems Group recently acquired Extensiv for approximately $120 million, adding warehouse management and fulfillment capabilities for 3PLs and ecommerce brands.

Extensiv helps 3PLs manage inventory, orders, B2B and B2C fulfillment, and billing across connected sales channels, ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, and carriers.

"3PLs are under constant pressure to fulfill faster, scale flexibly, and support the evolving needs of modern brands," said Mikel Richardson, GM of ecommerce operations at Descartes. "Descartes has long been a trusted technology provider for 3PLs. Extensiv strengthens that position by adding more participants, more contextually rich operational data, and fulfillment intelligence to the Descartes Global Logistics Network.”

The acquisition expands Descartes' logistics services provider offerings and adds Extensiv’s AI capabilities and omnichannel fulfillment data to its global logistics network. The deal follows Descartes' acquisition of Tai on August 24, adding AI-powered transportation management solutions for freight brokers. Read more…

Colonial Group to acquire Foster Fuels, expanding fuel services for fleets

Colonial Group recently entered an agreement to acquire Foster Fuels, expanding its energy products and services for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and transportation customers. Foster Fuels will continue operating under its established brand and leadership, with all employees expected to remain with the organization.

“Deciding to sell our century-old family business was hard. Deciding who to sell it to was easy,” said Watt Foster, CEO of Foster Fuels. “It was about culture, longevity, honor, and values. Those qualities ensure that your employees and customers will be well taken care of. Foster has been doing business with Colonial for decades, and I know the future of our great company is in good hands. Together we will be better.”

Colonial plans to preserve Foster Fuels’ customer relationships, service commitments, community involvement, and local responsiveness while providing additional resources for growth. The transaction’s financial terms were not disclosed, and the acquisition is expected to close October 1. Read more…

Verified Carrier adds strategic theft coverage through MiKargo247 partnership

Verified Carrier and MiKargo247 recently partnered to provide brokers with spot cargo insurance covering strategic theft, including double-brokering, identity theft, and fictitious pickups. The coverage is available through Verified Carrier’s portal, allowing brokers to quote, bind coverage, and download certificates in one workflow.

“The strategic theft exclusion has always been a risk management decision, not a permanent limitation,” said Michele McGinnis, CEO of MiKargo247. “The logic behind offering Strategic Theft Coverage is simple—if we know a carrier has been vetted, the fraud scenario the typical exclusion was written to address is already off the table. Partnering with Verified Carrier gives us the infrastructure to extend protections to customers who have taken these critical precautions.”

Strategic cargo theft accounted for approximately 30% of reported cargo theft incidents in 2025, according to industry reports. Read more…