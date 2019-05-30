Navistar to settle $135M defective engine class action suits

Navistar came to a $135 million agreement with truck owners who claimed in U.S. class action suits that certain MaxxForce Advanced EGR engines are defective and that Navistar failed to disclose or correct the alleged defect, according to the Form 8-K filed by the United States Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Per the agreement, owners can choose between drawing compensation from an $85 million cash fund or taking a share of rebates worth $50 million. There will also be a “waterfall” fund capped at $35 million if one of the two funds are oversubscribed, according to the Form 8-K.

Below is a statement from the SEC form:

“The Settlement Agreement states that Navistar denies all claims in the U.S. Class Actions, denies wrongdoing, liability or damage of any kind, and denies that it acted improperly or wrongfully in any way.

In addition to the $135 million, Navistar set aside an extra $24 million in its fiscal second quarter financial statements to include payments to those truck owners who weren’t included in the class action suits.