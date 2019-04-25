Menu
042519 McLeod_RibbonCutting_01.jpg Photo: McLeod Software
McLeod Software CIO Rusty Watkins, McLeod Software VP & General Counsel Mark Hughes, Hoover City Mayor Frank Brocato, McLeod Software President & CEO Tom McLeod and wife Annette McLeod, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Shelby County Manager Alex Dudchock, and Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice.
News

New McLeod Software national headquarters

Building represents approximately $21M investment.

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, and other local elected officials, have welcomed Tom McLeod and the employees of McLeod Software to their new home in Birmingham, AL. The grand opening marks the culmination of a more than 18-month process for the company, which has been recognized as the largest employer of software developers in the Birmingham Metro Area.

Last week, McLeod Software was named as one of the Top Ten in Birmingham’s “best places to work” survey.

Located in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, this location has allowed the company to consolidate its Alabama employees to a single campus again and provides ample room for growth.   

With an established base of more than 950 active customers throughout North America, McLeod Software also operates regional offices with training facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois. 

The company now employs more than 450 professionals, most of whom are software developers.  

McLeod Software has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth rate of 17 percent the last 10 years.

TAGS: Technology Finance
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
042519 money in a case.jpg
Celadon to pay $42 million for accounting fraud
Apr 25, 2019
kalmar.jpg
Meritor readies improved e-axle, wins contract with California ports
Apr 25, 2019
Steve Slesinski
Dana launches TM4 Sumo electric powertrain for light-duty vehicles
Apr 25, 2019
Kenworth-Ground-Breaking-FI.png
Kenworth’s Chillicothe plant begins $140M high-tech expansion
Apr 25, 2019