New McLeod Software national headquarters

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, and other local elected officials, have welcomed Tom McLeod and the employees of McLeod Software to their new home in Birmingham, AL. The grand opening marks the culmination of a more than 18-month process for the company, which has been recognized as the largest employer of software developers in the Birmingham Metro Area.

Last week, McLeod Software was named as one of the Top Ten in Birmingham’s “best places to work” survey.

Located in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, this location has allowed the company to consolidate its Alabama employees to a single campus again and provides ample room for growth.

With an established base of more than 950 active customers throughout North America, McLeod Software also operates regional offices with training facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

The company now employs more than 450 professionals, most of whom are software developers.

McLeod Software has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth rate of 17 percent the last 10 years.