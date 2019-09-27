Skip navigation
092719 stemco brake shoe.jpg
STEMCO announces sale of business located in Rome, GA

The business makes brake shoes and brake kits, and will be sold to MAT HD LLC, a subsidiary of MAT Holdings Inc.

STEMCO and parent company EnPro Industries announce the sale of the company’s Rome, GA brake business to MAT HD LLC (MAT), a subsidiary of MAT Holdings Inc. The business produces high quality brake shoes as well as new brake kits and lined shoes for medium and heavy-duty truck and bus applications. 

"After considering our strategic options, we decided the sale of the Rome business serves the interests of all our key stakeholders: customers, employees and our parent company. We are very excited about the opportunity to transition this facility to MAT, an accomplished global manufacturer,” said Eric Vaillancourt, STEMCO president.

The business will become part of the brake products group of MAT, a global manufacturer and distributor of products in the automotive, hardware and power equipment sectors. MAT is headquartered in Long Grove, IL and operates globally over three continents with 15,000 employees.  

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to grow our presence in the commercial vehicle braking segment," said Craig Gordon, MAT president. "We believe the acquisition of the Rome manufacturing facility provides a great complement to our existing product offering in our heavy-duty portfolio."

