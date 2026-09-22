Driver Decision Kit launches personalized recruiting tool for fleets

The tool also includes a customized AI agent that answers driver questions using fleet-specific information. Responses can direct drivers to relevant videos, podcast episodes, and other content in the web app, while an Apply button lets candidates submit a digital application.

Driver Decision Kit gives recruiters visibility into candidate engagement. An activity report shows what individual drivers viewed, clicked, calculated, and asked, giving recruiters information they can use to tailor follow-up conversations. The tool costs $100 per recruiter per month, and most fleets can go live within a week.

“Recruiting content on fleet websites is often too generic, forcing drivers to wander to find information,” Grant Stanley, founder of Driver Decision Kit, said. “With this personalized Kit, fleets can directly address questions that matter to each driver and their family. By helping them make informed decisions, fleets create a unique recruiting and retention advantage.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The tool gives recruiters a way to put job-specific information in one place while providing candidates with tools to evaluate potential earnings and other employment details. Its engagement reporting could also help recruiters identify which topics matter most to individual candidates and shape follow-up conversations accordingly.

For fleets, the one-week setup timeline and recruiter-based pricing provide a relatively direct way to add a personalized digital component to the recruiting process without requiring extensive implementation.