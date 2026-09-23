TruckerCloud launches FleetFile crash risk score for commercial auto insurers
Key takeaways
- FleetFile uses telematics data from systems fleets already operate.
- The score can be applied to accounts ranging from one vehicle to thousands.
- TruckerCloud is filing FleetFile with state insurance regulators state by state.
TruckerCloud launched FleetFile, a predictive crash risk score for commercial auto insurance that can be applied across an insurer’s book using telematics data already generated by fleets. The company has begun filing FleetFile with state insurance regulators for use as a rating variable.
TruckerCloud’s platform connects to roughly 200 ELD, camera, and telematics systems and serves more than 70 insurers and managing general agents. The platform normalizes trip data when it is received, resolving differences in mileage, timestamps, and VIN reporting into a structured, time-stamped record. Insurers receive exposure and behavioral data by VIN and geography in a format designed for underwriting.
FleetFile provides one crash risk score for an account, with vehicle-level scores available beneath it. The system can score accounts of any fleet size when a supported telematics connection is available, and it uses data a fleet is already producing and has authorized for sharing.
TruckerCloud is filing FleetFile with state insurance regulators on a state-by-state basis. Until filings are approved, the product is available for underwriting, submission triage, and loss control.
"Commercial lines insurers have wanted to price on telematics for a decade. The obstacle was never whether the data predicts crashes. It was whether an insurer could use it on the account in front of them, and for most of the book the answer was no," said Spencer Mitchell, founder and CEO of TruckerCloud. "FleetFile is built so the answer is yes, and it is built to be filed so that the answer can carry rate."
FleetFile is available today and is included at no additional cost for TruckerCloud customers through October 2026.
What this means for the trucking industry
FleetFile could give insurers a more consistent way to evaluate commercial auto risk from telematics data that fleets already generate. For fleet executives, that creates a potential link between existing vehicle data and how insurers assess risk, while the state filing process will determine where the score can be used as a rating variable.