TruckerCloud launches FleetFile crash risk score for commercial auto insurers

TruckerCloud launched FleetFile, a predictive crash risk score for commercial auto insurance that can be applied across an insurer’s book using telematics data already generated by fleets. The company has begun filing FleetFile with state insurance regulators for use as a rating variable.

TruckerCloud’s platform connects to roughly 200 ELD, camera, and telematics systems and serves more than 70 insurers and managing general agents. The platform normalizes trip data when it is received, resolving differences in mileage, timestamps, and VIN reporting into a structured, time-stamped record. Insurers receive exposure and behavioral data by VIN and geography in a format designed for underwriting.

FleetFile provides one crash risk score for an account, with vehicle-level scores available beneath it. The system can score accounts of any fleet size when a supported telematics connection is available, and it uses data a fleet is already producing and has authorized for sharing.