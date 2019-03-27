Women in Trucking announce ‘watch’ list; seek fleet input for survey

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced its second annual Top Women to Watch in Transportation listing.
“It is exciting to see so many remarkable women not only pushing the envelope in their own careers but also supporting women around them,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “Celebrating the accomplishments of women in our industry is central to the mission of Women In Trucking, so we’re especially pleased to recognize these industry leaders.”
Separately, the National Transportation Institute said it is again partnering with group to facilitate the data collection and analysis of the WIT Index. This annual survey studies the percentage of women working as professional drivers and in management positions.
The survey will run through April 8 and can be accessed here.
Included in the 2019 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list include professionals in corporate management), operations/safety, sales/marketing, human resources/talent management, customer service, engineering/product development, and professional drivers).
The 2019 Top Women to Watch in Transportation are:
TINA ALBERT, Assistant Plant Manager, Peterbilt Motors Company
TAMI ALLENSWORTH, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, J.B. Hunt
LISA ANGARA, Enterprise Architect Manager, Navistar
CATHY BAUDER, Driver, Owner Operator, Steven Davis Trucking
COURTNAY BECKHAM, Sales Specialist, SelecTrucks of Atlanta/Peach State Trucks
MONA BEEDLE, Founder, Trucking Angels for Christ
JOSEPHINE BERISHA, Senior Vice President, Global Compensation and Benefits, XPO Logistics
TRACY BIRD, Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc.
MELISSA (MISSY) BLAIR, Program Manager, Center for Transportation Training, Pima Community College
DONNA BOESEN, Customer Service Leader, Veriha Trucking
JENNIFER BRAUN, Vice President, Kansas City Operations, Trinity Logistics
DEBRA BRUNTON, Group Director, Maintenance, Ryder
ANGIE BUCHANAN, Vice President, Operations, Melton Truck Lines
CYNTHIA CHAMPION, Transportation Safety Manager, Martin Transport, Inc.
DAWN COCHRAN, Professional Driver, Old Dominion Freight Line
APRIL COOLIDGE, Driver/Trainer, Walmart
KELLY CARGILL CROW, External Communications Manager, FedEx Freight
MEZZALINA (LINA) DEJONGH, Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc.
SHAYNE FANNING, B2B Communication & Events, Michelin North America, Inc.
SHIRLEY FOLEY, Vice President, DTS Logistics, LLC
KRISTEN FORECKI, Vice President, Operations, Convoy
TRISH GARLAND, Corporate Vice President, Strategic Services, Estes Express Lines
EMMA GELACEK, Safety Manager, Garner Trucking
MARY ANN HUDSON, Executive Vice President, Bibby Transportation Finance
TRACY JAHNEL, Controller, Sterling Transportation Services
TAMARA JALVING, Vice President, Human Resources, Holland
TRACY JONAS, Operations Manager, JX Enterprises, Inc.
CHELSEA KENDRICK, Customer Education Manager, KeepTruckin Inc.
TINA LEWIS, Director, Legal Services, TVC Pro-Driver
MARY MALONE, Vice President, Business Development, Stay Metrics
KRISSY MANZANO, Senior Director of Sales, Enterprise & Mid-Market Team, KeepTruckin Inc.
JUDY MCTIGUE, Assistant General Manager – Operations, Kenworth Truck Company
MACKENZIE MELTON, Recruiting Manager, Garner Trucking
MELISSA NISHAN, Vice President, Driver Recruiting, Epes Transport System, LLC
KATLIN OWENS, Corporate Communications Manager, CFI
JENNIFER PIATT, Elite Support and Diversity Manager, Stoops Freightliner
JENNIFER RADCLIFFE, President, Insight Technology, Inc.
MICHELLE RICHARD, Vice President, Human Resources, Saia LTL Freight
ERIKA RIOS, Retail Sales Consultant, Arrow Truck Sales
AMANDA RODRIGUEZ, Account Manager/Regional Sales Consultant, Navistar, Inc.
JANE ROSAASEN, Plant Manager – Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant, Daimler Trucks North America
ROXIE SANFORD, Director, Driver Services, Winnipeg Motor Express
CRYSTAL SEQUIN, Vice President, Distribution Channel Strategy, Navistar, Inc.
LEAH SHAVER, Chief Operating Officer, The National Transportation Institute
SHANNON SPENCE, Trailer Sales Representative, Stoops Freightliner – Quality Trailer
AMANDA THOMPSON, Vice President, Human Resources, U.S. Xpress
MELISSA TOMLEN, Senior Vice President, Accountability & Performance, YRC Freight
CARIANNE TORRISSI, Partner, Goldberg Segalla LLP
SAUNY TUCKER, Vice President, Art Pape Transfer DBA/ Tucker Freight Lines
CONNIE VAUGHN, Government Relations Manager, McKee Foods Corporation
ELAINE WEACKLER, Customer Service Representative, Veriha Trucking Inc.
MEGAN WELLS, Director of Employee Services, Veriha Trucking
HEATHER WILSON, Chief Commercial Officer, BMO Transportation Finance