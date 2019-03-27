Women in Trucking announce ‘watch’ list; seek fleet input for survey

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced its second annual Top Women to Watch in Transportation listing.

“It is exciting to see so many remarkable women not only pushing the envelope in their own careers but also supporting women around them,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “Celebrating the accomplishments of women in our industry is central to the mission of Women In Trucking, so we’re especially pleased to recognize these industry leaders.”

Separately, the National Transportation Institute said it is again partnering with group to facilitate the data collection and analysis of the WIT Index. This annual survey studies the percentage of women working as professional drivers and in management positions.

The survey will run through April 8 and can be accessed here.

Included in the 2019 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list include professionals in corporate management), operations/safety, sales/marketing, human resources/talent management, customer service, engineering/product development, and professional drivers).

The 2019 Top Women to Watch in Transportation are:

TINA ALBERT, Assistant Plant Manager, Peterbilt Motors Company

TAMI ALLENSWORTH, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, J.B. Hunt

LISA ANGARA, Enterprise Architect Manager, Navistar

CATHY BAUDER, Driver, Owner Operator, Steven Davis Trucking

COURTNAY BECKHAM, Sales Specialist, SelecTrucks of Atlanta/Peach State Trucks

MONA BEEDLE, Founder, Trucking Angels for Christ

JOSEPHINE BERISHA, Senior Vice President, Global Compensation and Benefits, XPO Logistics

TRACY BIRD, Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc.

MELISSA (MISSY) BLAIR, Program Manager, Center for Transportation Training, Pima Community College

DONNA BOESEN, Customer Service Leader, Veriha Trucking

JENNIFER BRAUN, Vice President, Kansas City Operations, Trinity Logistics

DEBRA BRUNTON, Group Director, Maintenance, Ryder

ANGIE BUCHANAN, Vice President, Operations, Melton Truck Lines

CYNTHIA CHAMPION, Transportation Safety Manager, Martin Transport, Inc.

DAWN COCHRAN, Professional Driver, Old Dominion Freight Line

APRIL COOLIDGE, Driver/Trainer, Walmart

KELLY CARGILL CROW, External Communications Manager, FedEx Freight

MEZZALINA (LINA) DEJONGH, Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc.

SHAYNE FANNING, B2B Communication & Events, Michelin North America, Inc.

SHIRLEY FOLEY, Vice President, DTS Logistics, LLC

KRISTEN FORECKI, Vice President, Operations, Convoy

TRISH GARLAND, Corporate Vice President, Strategic Services, Estes Express Lines

EMMA GELACEK, Safety Manager, Garner Trucking

MARY ANN HUDSON, Executive Vice President, Bibby Transportation Finance

TRACY JAHNEL, Controller, Sterling Transportation Services

TAMARA JALVING, Vice President, Human Resources, Holland

TRACY JONAS, Operations Manager, JX Enterprises, Inc.

CHELSEA KENDRICK, Customer Education Manager, KeepTruckin Inc.

TINA LEWIS, Director, Legal Services, TVC Pro-Driver

MARY MALONE, Vice President, Business Development, Stay Metrics

KRISSY MANZANO, Senior Director of Sales, Enterprise & Mid-Market Team, KeepTruckin Inc.

JUDY MCTIGUE, Assistant General Manager – Operations, Kenworth Truck Company

MACKENZIE MELTON, Recruiting Manager, Garner Trucking

MELISSA NISHAN, Vice President, Driver Recruiting, Epes Transport System, LLC

KATLIN OWENS, Corporate Communications Manager, CFI

JENNIFER PIATT, Elite Support and Diversity Manager, Stoops Freightliner

JENNIFER RADCLIFFE, President, Insight Technology, Inc.

MICHELLE RICHARD, Vice President, Human Resources, Saia LTL Freight

ERIKA RIOS, Retail Sales Consultant, Arrow Truck Sales

AMANDA RODRIGUEZ, Account Manager/Regional Sales Consultant, Navistar, Inc.

JANE ROSAASEN, Plant Manager – Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant, Daimler Trucks North America

ROXIE SANFORD, Director, Driver Services, Winnipeg Motor Express

CRYSTAL SEQUIN, Vice President, Distribution Channel Strategy, Navistar, Inc.

LEAH SHAVER, Chief Operating Officer, The National Transportation Institute

SHANNON SPENCE, Trailer Sales Representative, Stoops Freightliner – Quality Trailer

AMANDA THOMPSON, Vice President, Human Resources, U.S. Xpress

MELISSA TOMLEN, Senior Vice President, Accountability & Performance, YRC Freight

CARIANNE TORRISSI, Partner, Goldberg Segalla LLP

SAUNY TUCKER, Vice President, Art Pape Transfer DBA/ Tucker Freight Lines

CONNIE VAUGHN, Government Relations Manager, McKee Foods Corporation

ELAINE WEACKLER, Customer Service Representative, Veriha Trucking Inc.

MEGAN WELLS, Director of Employee Services, Veriha Trucking

HEATHER WILSON, Chief Commercial Officer, BMO Transportation Finance