California bill would require cold-storage facilities to maintain emergency funds

A California bill, prompted by the Boyle Heights cold-storage fire, would require operators of similar facilities to establish contingency funds for emergencies and could provide tax relief for residents, property owners, and businesses affected by the disaster.

The legislation, AB 817, was introduced by Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez and advanced after the California Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to send it to the Appropriations Committee.

The measure follows the June 17 fire at a Lineage Logistics cold-storage warehouse in Boyle Heights, where roughly 85 million pounds of frozen food were stored. The fire burned for eight days, and residents later reported foul odors, pests, and health problems as food decomposed inside the facility.

Under AB 817, cities and counties could not approve building permits for cold-storage facilities unless the owner, operator, or lessee establishes a contingency fund that could be used during a declared emergency.

The funds could support affected communities with expenses including:

Temporary housing

Food assistance

Health care

Air-quality monitoring

Pest control

The bill also would provide state income tax relief for qualified residents, property owners, and businesses that receive settlements related to the 2026 Boyle Heights fire. The exclusion would apply to qualifying payments received during tax years beginning in 2027 through 2031.

Support for the measure includes the city of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified School District, California Community Foundation, East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, and several health and housing advocacy groups.

The legislation faces opposition from agricultural, food-production, and business organizations, including the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), California Grocers Association, and California Manufacturers & Technology Association.